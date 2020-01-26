Gantz cleverly averts White House bullying, but Trump continues to plan to rescue Netanyahu - Israel Election 2020

advertisement

A popular saying goes that from the beginning a clever person would free himself from predicaments that a clever person would have avoided. Benny Gantz proved to the great relief of his increasingly anxious followers on Saturday night that he at least knows how to be smart.

With the announcement of his own meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, Gantz narrowly escaped Benjamin Netanyahu’s set trap to outshine him at a joint meeting at the White House, an event Gantz had previously and unintentionally agreed to , He also avoided a potentially fatal confrontation with a U.S. president who could decimate him with a single tweet.

In fact, Gantz was also adept at playing political jiu-jitsu by using his opponent’s strength against him. Netanyahu had planned to stage Gantz by casting him as an extra in a joint Trump-Netanyahu rollout of the President’s long-awaited “Deal of the Century”. Gantz turned things upside down by securing his own meeting with the US President a rare feat for an Israeli politician to take part in an election. Instead of diminishing Gantz, Netanyahu’s cunning ultimately increased him.

Trump’s willingness to respond to Gantz’s needs has been an unexpected blow to Netanyahu’s successful efforts to date to use the President as a strategic asset in his reelection campaign. Trump, who was stabbed by widespread claims in Israel and elsewhere that the date of its launch was nothing more than an election trick that should help Netanyahu, decided to spread more balance at the prime minister’s expense.

But the temporary damage that Netanyahu’s prestige suffered when his well thought-out plan went a little wrong doesn’t negate the fact that Trump is giving him an invaluable treasure. Similarly, Trump’s solemn concession to Gantz in no way alleviates his outrageous intervention in the upcoming March 2 elections.

Try whatever you want, Trump’s explainers and defenders will find it hard to find a reasonable excuse to postpone the peace plan for three years and then start it 38 days before Israel’s election, at a time that interests Netanyahu’s interests best serves.

How does presenting the Netanyahu plan help? Let’s count the ways: it reverses the main agenda of the campaign of Netanyahu’s criminal charges to the arena of diplomatic and national security that he advocates. It elevates Netanyahu from his questionable prime ministerial status to the man of the hour in his greatest triumph.

Trump’s plan, at least as it emerges from the leaks in the Israeli press, marks a sharp pro-Israeli, if not pro-settling, deviation from decades of US foreign policy. Presenting the plan at this point allows Netanyahu to rightly demand recognition for the dramatic shift. Although settler leaders and extreme right-wing politicians have to cry over the cut-off, toothless Palestinian state in the Bantustan style reportedly included in Trump’s plan, he gives Israel and its settlers more than they could ever dream of.

Indeed, the plan appears to be less of a formula for Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation than a platform for Israel, the Jordan Valley, and numerous Jewish settlements in the West Bank to unilaterally annex. According to Israeli sources, once the Palestinians reject Trump’s draft, as is generally expected, Washington will give Jerusalem the go-ahead within minutes of its official presentation to annex the areas that the plan is already ceding to Israel.

As Gantz indicated with his preliminary approval of the plan on Saturday evening, the outline of the plan is likely to find broad support in Israeli public opinion, from center-left to center-right. Netanyahu can and will credit Trump’s generous bounty.

Trump’s intervention on behalf of Netanyahu is unprecedented in scope and audacity. Trump is doing what Russia secretly did in the 2016 U.S. elections, and what Trump was trying to blackmail Ukraine into at the center of his ongoing Senate impeachment process. Trump does it publicly, speaks aloud, and at the same time swings a large diplomatic stick. Foreign intervention in elections is obviously one of Trump’s tools, whether on the acceptance side or the delivery side.

Tuesday’s meeting is a surrealistic link to launch a Knesset case that will reject Netanyahu’s request for immunity, Trump’s own impeachment process. The focus is on his efforts to intervene abroad, his apparent interference in the Israeli elections, and the dividends he is hoping to reap, especially with evangelicals, in his own campaign. Only in America and only with Trump.

However, the impact of Trump’s drastic departure from the principles that have guided US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 1967 will not be limited to the Israeli election campaign. Trump’s pro-Israeli plan, particularly if it leads to a unilateral Israeli annexation, will be a final killing blow to the dying two-state solution. It will antagonize the world, introduce new tensions in Washington’s already precarious relations with European partners, and place Trump’s Arab allies precariously between the rocks and the hard places where he can risk either his anger or that of his radical internal enemies.

Trump’s plan will upset the Palestinians who indulge in the White House after just three years of disregard and contempt. It will inevitably weaken the Palestinian Authority, dismantle its security ties with the Israeli army, encourage extremists and radicals, and, in the worst case, trigger violence and bloodshed.

The greatest irony of all, however, is that Trump’s “deal of the century” – more precisely, “con-job the century” – backfires on Netanyahu and could do more harm than good to him. Although Trump’s peace plan is a welcome gift to most Israelis and many continue to view him as a “true friend” of Israel, as Gantz described him, his attempt to interfere in the election for Netanyahu is so clumsy, undisguised, and undeniable that it is Israeli Could dissuade voters from boomerang rather than vice versa.

No matter how much they love Trump, Judea and Samaria, Jewish settlements, and even Jerusalem, the only thing that the Israelis loathe is that they choose patsies or “suitors,” as the more popular Yiddish term would like to call them. Gantz showed on Saturday evening that he is not a “free”, hoping that Israeli voters will follow him from March 2nd.

