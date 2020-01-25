Gantz accepts Trump's invitation to discuss Middle East peace deal - Israel news

advertisement

Benny Gantz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main political rival, announced on Saturday that he had accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation to Washington to discuss the White House’s long-awaited plan for Middle East peace, to be released on Tuesday.

Netanyahu will depart for the U.S. on Sunday and is expected to land in Washington in the early hours of Monday. So he can still be in the air while the details of the peace plan are revealed by the Trump administration. Gantz will meet Trump separately on Monday.

advertisement

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 57

The kidnapping of the Holocaust for Putin, politics and power 57

Netanyahu will meet with Trump on Tuesday as the Knesset meets to discuss the Prime Minister’s motion for law enforcement immunity in three corruption cases.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump invited Netanyahu and Gantz to the White House to discuss the unveiling of his “Deal of the Century”.

Vice President Mike Pence later said on Thursday that both Netanyahu and Gantz had accepted the invitation and that it was Netanyahu who suggested that Gantz also travel to Washington. Kahol Lavan did not officially confirm Gantz’s participation and found Pence’s statement to be publicly humiliating.

Later on Thursday, Trump said his government would release the details of the peace plan before Netanyahu’s visit.

On Friday, Gantz said he was considering whether to accept Trump’s invitation.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Israeli officials said the plan would ensure the application of Israeli sovereignty to all existing Jewish settlements in the West Bank, in addition to annexing the Jordan Valley, which would become Israel’s eastern border.

Israeli Knesset members dismissed the plan’s release and Netanyahu’s visit to Washington as a political trick to strengthen Netanyahu’s pre-election position and draw attention to the debates surrounding his immunity requirement.

At a public event in downtown Ra’anana, Israel Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman criticized the prime minister’s plans to visit the United States and said, “I heard the prime minister intends to leave Washington on Sunday – he is fleeing to the United States, avoiding his obligations. ”

Lieberman, who could be the next kingmaker after the Israeli elections on March 2, added: “Instead of traveling two and a half kilometers to the Knesset, he prefers to fly 9,500 kilometers to Washington.”

“It is clear that Netanyahu has worked very hard to escape the debate on immunity,” said Lieberman. “It is best if he kisses his immunity goodbye before bringing peace to the Middle East.”

On Tuesday, Gantz said he was looking forward to the Trump administration’s publication of the plan, which contradicts previous statements. In the past, Gantz refused to publish the plan during an election campaign, saying that such a move was a gift to Netanyahu and a “direct intervention”.

Regarding the plan, Lieberman said, “This is not a good time and publication of the plan would prevent a practical discussion of the parts of the plan that I have not seen. When it comes to such a political plan, every word is important and should be addressed thoroughly.

In the meantime, Kahol Lavan argued that the White House would help Netanyahu by trying to postpone discussions about his request for immunity.

“When Knesset spokesman Yuli Edelstein announced that the Knesset would begin discussions about granting Netanyahu immunity on Tuesday, we thought he did so while knowing that Netanyahu and Gantz would be invited to Washington,” said Kahol Lavan in a statement.

Kahol Lavan added that they had no intention of postponing the discussion of Netanyahu’s immunity in the light of the publication of the peace plan.

Amir Peretz, chairman of Labor Gesher, also criticized the timing of the plan’s unveiling. “The question of whether to travel to Washington or not is secondary. What is really important is the plan itself.”

“If it looks like a duck, looks like a duck, and sounds like a duck – it’s a duck. A political plan that is presented a few weeks before the election is not serious,” said Peretz.

advertisement