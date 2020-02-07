A notorious ex-gangster who has cheated Toby Keith and Rascal Flatts’ restaurant chains out of millions has been charged with fraud in Arizona.

The Arizona Republic reports that the police arrested 52-year-old Frank Capri on Wednesday (February 5). On January 28, a large jury named Capri, his 68-year-old mother Debbie Corvo and an unknown third person charged with 16 cases of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering to investors, contractors, and others involved in the restaurant chain, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona Love This Bar & Grill by Toby Keith and in the RF restaurants of Rascal Flatts.

A five-year investigation by the republic found that Capri was actually Frank Gioia Jr., a third generation gangster who witnessed a number of high-ranking mafia members in exchange for immunity in the late 1990s. He was inducted into the federal witness protection program and, along with his mother, father, sister, and brother-in-law, was given a new identity after he committed himself to crimes that included drug trafficking, gunfighting, broken legs, arson, and even murder , His testimony against more than 70 other gangsters is considered one of the greatest cases in the history of the mafia.

Capri moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and resumed criminal activity, the Republic claims, by founding a company called Boomtown Entertainment and using it as a front for fraudulent property and restaurant businesses. As of 2009, Capri’s company built 20 I Love This Bar & Grill locations for Toby Keith in the U.S., with another 20 locations planned. Capri is accused of taking money to develop the sites and simply running away after being hired to hire, layoff, pay employee, permits, building plans, and charge development fees. Capri reportedly opened the restaurants and then started not paying subcontractors, breaking leases, and keeping the money to himself. Nineteen of Toby Keith’s restaurants closed within a year, although Capri announced plans for new locations that were never realized.

Capri then joined Rascal Flatts, which announced plans for a chain of restaurants in 2012. Capri reportedly repeated the entire fraudulent process using a company that was on his girlfriend’s behalf and had no public ties to him. Capri accepted prepayments at 20 locations under development, but according to the Republic, only one restaurant was ever opened and closed within a year. The ordeal forced Rascal Flatts in March 2019 to publicly cut ties with their own restaurant chain.

“The band has canceled the license agreement and is no longer in business with this company or Mr. Capri,” a trio representative told the republic. “Rascal Flatts licensed the use of their name, image and logo to the restaurant developer and had nothing to do with the construction or expansion of plans for these restaurants. The use of the Rascal Flatts name in connection with restaurants by RF IP, LLC or Frank Capri is no longer authorized. “

Capri’s friend Tawny Costa has admitted that her company served as a frontline for Capri’s activities, and the Republic has received audio tapes with profane conversations that Capri has had with various developers, in which he has armed them to hand out more money through threats and threats Intimidation. He and Costa kept the money for tapes, texts and interviews. His mother was also involved in Boomtown and is being charged.

Capri is expected to be tried on April 7. It is unclear whether Costa has been charged with her role in his alleged fraudulent operation.

Toby Keith declined to comment on the republic. The federal government has refused to comment on the Republic’s coverage of Capri’s alleged involvement in witness protection or his true identity.

