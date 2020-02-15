Leeds’ legendary post-punk band Gang of Four has announced the upcoming release of This Heaven Gives Me Migraines, a new EP that features recordings by Andy Gill before he died.

Three weeks after his shocking death, the band and Gill’s wife revealed that the guitarist from his hospital bed contributed to the group’s new material and continued to make music for his illness.

Gang of Four singer John “Gaoler” Sterry said of the material: “This collection of songs was recorded shortly before Andy’s death and it was his intention to release it – to portray the way we were touring late last year have played . All three songs were recorded in Andy’s home studio in London and there is a fly-on-the-wall intimacy to this EP. from the song selection to the excerpts of the spoken word. “

Andy Gill’s wife Catherin Mayer added: “From the hospital, Andy continued to give final notes on music mixes, which he was looking forward to publishing. I have worked with the band since his death to realize his vision. The only change we made is to include two short recordings of Andy in the EP, both of which speak the essence of Andy in different ways. ”

The EP This Heaven Gives Me Migraines will be released on February 26th.

This heaven gives me migraines EP::

01 – “Anthrax” (Andy speaks)

02 – “The dying rays” (2020)

03 – “Of course it’s not in it”

04 – “Toreador”

05 Purple in nature ”(Andy speaks)

Remarks