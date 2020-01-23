Gang guns and machetes rob people after listing fake cars for sale on Ebay

advertisement

An unscrupulous armed gang is believed to be behind a series of fearsome robberies related to fake Ebay car ads.

Police said they have received ten similar reports of armed raids in Manchester and Oldham since November 19 last year.

Detectives now treat the incident as linked and say that another six reports indicate suspicious circumstances.

In most cases, the gang mistakenly advertised a car on Ebay and organized a meeting with the buyer at a specific location, the Greater Manchester police said.

However, when the victim arrived, they were threatened with weapons, including a weapon, hammer and machetes, and fled with large amounts of cash.

When the police described one of the raids, she said a victim and his girlfriend had come to buy the advertised car. They were confronted by two men, one of whom was carrying a gun.

They approached the victims and held the gun to the woman’s head when they stole a large amount of cash.

On another occasion, a victim came to buy a car and two men threw a jack through the passenger’s window of the victim’s car, smashed the window, and hit the victim in the face.

The perpetrators set up victims via ads for cars for sale on Ebay, the police said

The perpetrators tried to attack the victim and steal his bag, but the victim managed to escape and no money was stolen, the police said

In a third robbery, a victim came and was confronted with perpetrators wearing balaclavas and machetes.

They threatened the victim before stealing a large amount of cash.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, the police are advising the public to remain vigilant.

Manchester City GMP Detective Sergeant Kat McKeown said: “These offenders target innocent members of the public via the Internet and have no sympathy for their victims, who have undergone a series of horrific trials.

“They are sneaky and ruthless and need to be caught. That’s why we have a dedicated team of detectives who work around the clock to identify those responsible.

“Still, I want to take the opportunity to remind people to be vigilant and alert and to report suspicious items to the police immediately.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 0161 856 4409 and quote from 1926 on January 21, 2020. Reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

