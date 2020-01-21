Gamecocks stop streaks in the ugly game for tigers

advertisement

by Brandon Rink

– Employed author

– 15.12.2019, 19:23: 44.0

(USA TODAY Sports Jeremy Brevard)

CLEMSON – One series ended and another continued on Sunday night at the Littlejohn Coliseum

Brad Brownells Tigers lost to South Carolina 67:54.

Clemson’s three-defeat run has been extended to four games this season, while her run with four wins over the Gamecocks went to zero in an ugly affair.

Clemson shot it 22 times to a season high and shot 28 percent off the field when the game stopped in the second half.

The Gamecocks made a 12: 2 run and achieved the biggest lead with just under 28 minutes ahead. From then on, they built on it.

An Al-Amir Dawes layup had a long, goalless run with a little over 10 minutes ahead, but was answered by a Jair Bolden-3 hand from below and another Gamecocks-Trey at the next ball possession. South Carolina tried only five shots from a distance in the first half, but knocked over five Treys in the last 20 minutes.

“I thought both teams made it really difficult to score,” said Clemson coach Brad Brownell. “They started to find a rhythm in the second half and we played very badly in sections. We had a hard time slowing some of our players down. They think the answer is to get faster with some of our younger players play.”

“And we find out that at this level, that won’t be the answer.”

Clemson (5-5) managed to run after only two in half despite only seven of his first 26 strokes.

South Carolina (7-4) held the lead for most of the first 20 minutes, but the Tigers crawled back into play at the free-throw line, trying 7 out of 8 attempts, while their rivals shot only two free throws (1-2). ,

Clemson gained his first lead in over 12 minutes of play through a pair of Dawes free throws 3:29 in the first period – but a number of sales helped the Gamecocks jump back to the top. Clemson was only two sales shortly before the season high in half (16). Simms led Clemson 11 points during the break, but had to sit early after his second foul. These nasty problems continued after he picked up his fourth foul by more than 12 minutes.

“This was a very competitive, physical basketball game,” said Brownell. “I told our team at half-time. Guys, we don’t play great. We have 16 sales, but South Carolina has 14. I said no one is watching TV anymore. They turned the channel and that’s over.”

“But one team will do better and win in the second half, the other will not. They did it and we didn’t.”

A.J. Lawson led South Carolina 20 points in 8 out of 15 shooting.

Clemson returns home in action at 9 p.m. Tip on Friday against Jacksonville on ACC Network.

Clemson-South Carolina box



