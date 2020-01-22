advertisement

Game warden notes: Man who bumped into a fence found by the police who drank coffee with the homeowner

A man who spent the night in the freezing weather after he fell into a fence during a Bible study of a family was found by the police the following morning after the homeowner befriended the man.

Texas gamekeepers were called to a home in Henderson County after the homeowner, who was conducting a Bible study, discovered that a car had crashed through the gate of his property. The guards found the car, but no driver.

The next morning, the guards circled back with the homeowner and found the man sitting around a fire while the homeowner was drinking coffee. It turned out the man was high in marijuana when he ran the fence, according to the guards.

After a fall, the man got out and ran away, eventually spent the night in the wilderness and freezing temperatures. He came out of the forest the next morning, smoked a cigarette and reportedly asked, “Where am I?” How did I get here? “The directors said.

The homeowner picked up the man and offered him a hot drink awaiting the guards’ arrival. It is unclear whether he has been charged.

