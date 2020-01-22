Game of Thrones should end with 3 films, according to George R. R. Martin

advertisement

game of Thrones almost finished with three big films. Author George R. R. Martin recently revealed the news in an interview. The HBO series came to a divisive end last summer and fans are still swaying from the choices made. Hardcore fans went so far as to get a petition that prompted HBO to repeat the entire last season with new authors who signed over 1.8 million people. Obviously, the network has not even considered repeating what has already been achieved.

Had it been different game of Thrones went out with three big films? This is something fans will most likely be debating in the coming years. In a recent interview, George R. R. Martin revealed that the film idea was the original plan about five years ago and was being seriously considered. He had this to say when asked about a possible future film.

advertisement

“At that point, it would not be my decision because HBO controls the film rights for Game Of Thrones. Apart from that, we had actually considered this option: David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the two creators of the series Actually wanted the saga after the seventh season ending with three big films. Game Of Thrones was supposed to end in the cinema. Four or five years ago it was seriously discussed. “

game of Thrones on the big screen could have been huge. The big screen discussion of GOT took place in the interview after George R. R. Martin spoke about Hollywood directors he had met and would like to work with. Guillermo del Toro is at the top of Martin’s list, as is Quentin Tarantino. Why did the film idea never leave the planning phase behind? Martin explains.

RELATED: Skywalker’s rise will be less controversial than Game of Thrones predicts that Daisy Ridley “Because HBO was not committed. Those responsible said:” We produce TV series, we are not in the cinema area. “And when HBO makes films, like now with [Deadwood], they only produce them to be shown on television – not in the cinema. Everything is changing at the moment. What is cinema today? What is television? What is streaming? Is Netflix? Now doing cinema or television? Everything mixes. Today we no longer know where the boundaries are between cinema, streaming providers and television. “

When George R. R. Martin talks about “big films”, that’s all the information we are given. He did not go into details of how long the films would last. Finally, game of Thrones Probably would have had the same time on the screen to convey the story, just differently. There have been some fairly long episodes comparable to feature films in the last season, but fans still hoped for more.

Regarding his plans for the future, George RR Martin says: “I’m still trying to finish the next book Winds Of Winter and then the follow-up novel A Dream Of Spring. I’ll focus on these things. We’ll see afterwards.” Will he ever complete his vision? Time will tell, but he can seemingly go back and write the story after the negative reaction to the new one game of Thrones Series final. The interview with Martin was originally conducted in the German outlet world.

Topics: Game of Thrones, HBO max

Writer for Movieweb since 2017. Likes to play Catan when it’s not about superheroes and Star Wars.

advertisement