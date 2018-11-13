'Game of Thrones' Season 8: Premiere date, season length and what we know so far

advertisement

Basically, someone should sit better on this iron throne when everything is said and done.

The last official message we received from HBO was almost a year ago when the premium network promised that GoT would return in 2019. And while HBO is always holding its cards close to our chests, we know a few things about this past season – which will be Air 20 months after the last time we saw new episodes – and can make reasonable assumptions about what to expect.

How long is this season?

The last season will be six episodes long, making it the shortest in the series. Seasons 1 through 6 of the show each had 10 episodes, while Season 7 had seven episodes.

The last season will also last longer than usual and each last 80 minutes.

Despite the shorter duration, it took 10 months to shoot season eight, and according to Variety, each episode cost around $ 15 million. Just think of all the battles, dragons and undead you can buy!

Source material, please?

Just like in seasons 6 and 7, the series’ authors cannot fall back on George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire”. The world is still waiting for the long-awaited sixth edition “The Winds of Winter” to be completed. (Do you remember when Martin said that she would come out in 2014? That was two halves and a presidential election before!)

What can you expect in relation to the plot?

*Possible light and very tame spoilers! *

Entertainment Weekly went on the set, revealing some basic action points: In a recall to the beginning of the series, we’ll see a procession to Winterfell, but it will be with Daenerys and her army as they all squat down from the wall on the threat of north. Sansa isn’t happy about the whole thing with Jon bending his knee to Targaryen.

We also expect that the Army of the Dead will finally have this big duel and that “Battle of the Bastards”, according to actor Peter Dinklage, “looks like a theme park”.

Who will be behind the camera?

Former “Thrones” directors have returned to shoot the final season. Season eight directors include showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who will lead the series finale; Miguel Sapochnik, director of the acclaimed episode “Battle of the Bastards”; and David Nutter, who directed the devastating episode “Red Wedding” (“The Rainfalls of Castamere”).

On this basis, we are preparing for some shocking deaths and massive, incredible battles.

What should I do when it’s all over?

Get ready to see more! Martin said there were five “Thrones” prequels under development and HBO had ordered the pilot for one.

“The series takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and records the descent of the world from the golden age of heroes into the darkest hour,” said HBO of the upcoming Prequel The Origin of the White Walkers, the secrets of the East for the Starks of Legend, only one thing is certain: it is not the story we think we know. “

“We’re not done with Westeros yet,” Martin said behind the scenes at Emmys in September. “We have a lot to tell.”

