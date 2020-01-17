'Game of Thrones' Creators Spin-Off 'Confederate' officially dead at HBO

advertisement

Confederate, the proposed slave drama by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weis is officially dead at HBO. According to TV Line, HBO President Casey Bloys officially confirmed to the broadcaster that the series would not progress. The project was first announced three years ago and would have been a one-hour science fiction drama set in an alternative post-war world in which “the southern states have successfully quit the Union and waged war” nation, in which slavery remains legal and has developed into a modern institution. ‘

The concept was pretty controversial from the start, and it seems that not too many social media users are complaining about death.

“Awww, man. Now we won’t see the cool ending they carefully thought out,” quipped one person. “I don’t want these two to ever turn green again,” wrote another user.

Anyone who thinks a revisionist story would show that slavery is not abolished is a good idea. Please go to the doctor, get medication and do not go public. Says a lot about these guys. I already despise them for ruining the best show of the decade, but the idea was crude.

– HerSatanicMajesty🐲👑 (@JaeLynnGOT) January 16, 2020

“I’m sure they’ll do something after Game of Thrones, but it seems to be very lucky that the world has stopped,” said someone else.

“They showed that they were not interested in stories. They showed contempt for their audience. They showed that they cannot handle a show on a large budget. They showed that they are only concerned with making money to get.” User added.

Weird motives. Can’t a producer and some directors do a live action of C. J. Cherry’s The Pride of Chanur? Everyone will love that. Alien kittens, white enslavement, shades of gray that control everything … etc. it would be a varied masterpiece.

– ƐʎƐƃop (@ Dog3Y3) January 16, 2020

However, not everyone is pleased with the news when one person commented, “Too bad I think it would have been an interesting setting,” while another user suggested, “You should take it to Netflix if possible.”

“People are so strange. It’s called an alternative story,” someone said, defending the idea and then referring to Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle,” an alternative view of the world in which Germany won World War II , “As if people were okay with seeing a show where the Nazis won, but for some reason we consider a Confederate victory scenario as pure evil. As if they don’t say it well. They just present the idea. It was probably a conflict. “

Benioff and Weis currently do not seem to have commented on the development.

