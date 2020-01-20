advertisement

Pilou Asbaek’s character in Game of Thrones was a ruthless crusader with no worries in the world. Asbæk was a little over the top at the Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show rug on Sunday. How? Asbaek was on live TV when he said a big no-no and dropped an F bomb that everyone could hear. He was asked what questions he heard most often about Game of Thrones. He joked to a group of reporters: “Do you know what I get the most now? Why did you celebrate season 8? ‘

He seemed to notice what he had let out quite quickly. He replied to the shocked anchors: “We would do that in Europe! We can say that in Europe!”

Asbæk took on the role of Euron Greyjoy in the successful HBO series.

Game of Thrones won a good amount of hardware with the SAG Awards. The series received a total of three nominations as the network received 10 nominations on its shows, including Barry, True Detective, Watchmen, Big Little Lies and Chernobyl.

Peter Dinklage was the only actor to receive an individual award because he received a nomination for the outstanding performance of a male actor in a drama series. The show is also nominated for excellence by an ensemble in a drama series and excellence by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series.

Regarding what Asbæk was discussing about being asked about the show’s last season, he’s not the only one overwhelmed by reporters with these questions. Many of the actors, from Kit Harrington to Emilia Clarke, have spoken about the time they have spent discussing the ups and downs of the series.

Reluctant to speak for a while after the series finale, Harrington told reporters that he hadn’t seen the season yet.

“Controversy … I still haven’t seen the show, so that’s how I dealt with this controversy,” said Harrington. “I haven’t seen the last season yet, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard, and everyone put their love and effort into it.”

Game of Thrones may be over, but the world created by George R. R. Martin continues in another adaptation that deviates from the main series. HBO announced that House of the Dragon will be added to the network and will focus on the story of Targaryen.

