Donegal

2-7

–

2-8

Galway

Galway celebrated a close victory in the Allianz League Division 1 in Letterkenny and prevailed against a team from Donegal, who had led them by seven points in the second half.

Paul Brennan of Donegal in action against Gary O’Donnell from Galway in O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny. Photo by Oliver McVeigh / Sportsfile

Declan Bonner’s side seemed to be in control eight minutes after the start of the second part when Ciaran Thompson scored in the Galway goal to Ronan Ó Beoláin and gave Donegal a 2-5 to 0-4 lead.

However, Galway’s immediate response changed the competition decisively when Johnny Heaney passed Shaun Patton at the end of a Shane Walsh pass to reach the Donegal destination with which they were back in business.

In the 53rd minute, Padraig Joyce’s other corner defender Séan Kelly pulled out a duel and saw Donegal’s entire defense open as he pushed the ball into the bottom corner of Patton’s net.

A Michael Murphy-Free brought Donegal 2-6 to 2-6, only for Walsh’s fourth day, and a Michael Daly score to bring Galway up to two late in the day. Daly was knocked out by Joe McQuillan within three minutes of receiving a second yellow card.

Murphy saw what he thought was a point of equalization, and both Thompson and the Donegal captain missed extra time for part of the booty when Galway’s closest win.

Donegal had led 1-3 to 0-4 at half time and Murphy scored a penalty in the 22nd minute after Jamie Brennan fell and Connor Gleeson, Galway’s goalkeeper, was blacked out.

Goalscorers – Donegal: M Murphy 1-3, (1-0 pens, 1-1, 1:45, 1-1), C Thompson 1-1 (1-1), J Brennan 0-2 (1-0 : 1), P Mogan 0: 0.1.

Galway: S Walsh 0-4 (2f), S Kelly, J Heaney 1-0 each, R Finnerty 0-2, Michael Daly, Damien Comer 0-1 each.

Donegal: S. Patton; C. Ward, N. McGee, E. Ban Gallagher; R McHugh, C O’Donnell, O McFadden-Ferry; C. McGonagle, M. Langan; E McHugh, P. Mogan, P. Brennan; C. Thompson, M. Murphy, J. Brennan.

Subs: N O’Donnell for Mogan (35), A McClean for McGonagle (halftime), D Ó Baoill for E McHugh (55).

Galway: C Gleeson; S Kelly, S Mulkerrin, J Heaney; G O’Donnell, J Daly, C McDaid; Ronan Steede, C d’Arcy; F Ó Laoí, D. Comer, M. Daly; R Finnerty, S. Walsh, M. Boyle.

Subs: Subs: R Ó Beoláin for 22 (22), O Laoi for Gleeson (32), C Campbell for McDaid (35 + 3), R Varley for Steed (halftime), P Conroy for O Laoi (44)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).