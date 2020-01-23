advertisement

Galp Energia SGPS SA and Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA have signed a contract for 2.2 billion euros (2.43 billion US dollars), which will make Galp the most important solar power producer in the Iberian region.

As part of the deal, the Portuguese energy company

GALP, -1.00%

will buy ACS

ACS, -5.16%

Participation in photovoltaic projects in Spain, the companies announced late Wednesday.

The contract includes existing plants and projects which, according to Galp, will be developed for a total output of 2.9 gigawatts by 2023 in the coming years. The energy produced will be sufficient to supply 1.8 million households with electricity.

The total value of the deal until 2023 is, according to the Portuguese company, EUR 2.2 billion.

Galp expects the transaction to be completed in the second quarter if it pays EUR 450 million and assumes liabilities of approximately EUR 430 million.

