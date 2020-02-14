NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Danilo Gallinari scored 29 points, Chris Paul had 14 points and 12 assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 on Thursday evening.

Zion Williamson scored 32 points for New Orleans, his second consecutive game scoring more than 30 points, but Gallinari’s clutch shooting – 11 points in the fourth quarter – kept the pelicans at bay.

New Orleans, which was up to 13 points behind in the third quarter, rallied behind Williamson’s dominant interior and took several slim leads within the past six minutes.

But after Lonzo Ball’s corner 3 put the pelicans ahead with 111-110, Gallinari hit a fall in color and then rattled with a 3. In the last few minutes, he added free throws and a left pull-up. the last one left 121-115 with half a minute.

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points for the Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 17 points. Thunder Center Steven Adams crowned his 11-point, 11-rebound, three-block night with a clutch sweater in the color that made it 119-114.

JJ Redick scored 24 points for the pelicans, who had their winning streak in three games in a compelling, highlight-filled competition with 22 changes of leadership and 12 draws.

Both teams shot better than 48%, but New Orleans had 17 sales, which the Thunder converted to 24 points. Oklahoma City only had nine sales.

Williamson delighted the crowd at both ends of the floor. He rejected Abdel Nader’s floater in color with a volleyball-like spike. His dunks included one on a putback and one on an alley-oop feed from Frank Jackson.

Paul had nine of his submissions in the first two quarters, the last ones coming in an unusual way. Paul unloaded the ball to Adams in the back of the field in the last half of the half, and Adams hurled the ball straight into the tire from across half the field.

The shot, which gave the Thunder a 66:58 lead, was the first 3-pointer in Adams’ career. He celebrated it with a short, smiling flicker before jogging with his teammates to the tunnel to the locker room.

Donner: Have won 15 of their last 18 street games. … The Bank of Oklahoma City has outperformed its opponents in 41 of 55 games this season. … Adams, now in his seventh season, came in the career with 0 to 9 from the 3-point range. … Oklahoma City shot 50% (46 out of 92) and went 13 out of 27 out of 3 points.

Pelicans: first-time all-star Brandon Ingram missed his third game in a row with a sprain in his right ankle, but still intends to take part in the all-star weekend with the opportunity to play. … exceeded Oklahoma City 46-40. … 14 out of 35 went from 3-point range. … Williamson, who is slated for the future NBA All Star Weekend star game, has scored at least 20 points in eight of his first 10 NBA games and scored 30 twice.

Donner: hosts Denver on February 21.

Pelicans: Visit Portland on February 21st.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.