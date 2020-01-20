Gail Leland, marathoner - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

Gail Leland is an example of the healthy lifestyle of the senior athlete here in Mendocino County; although she became active late in life. That is part II of: Spotlight on older athletes in today’s column.

Height to stardom was difficult for Gail Leland. The spotlight is hardly wanted. Her series of sham and distractions for this interview was classic: first, she blamed a friend for setting her up. “Did Rodger encourage you to do this?” I really wanted was another legendary female runner in Ukiah, Lois Cook, and that she had set no records. I have the photo. Earlier I teased her that I brought a sparkling tiara for her to wear with the inscribed word: CHAMP … on it.

advertisement

However, when I landed outside of her grand estate with a centered massive geodesic dome house where the Lelands just entertained 32 holiday guests; Gail suddenly became comfortable and timid about her involvement in running.

If you are an uninspired 70-year-old, try this overview of achievements that Gail wrote: Run 11 marathons (won her division in 6 of them) and 37 half marathons (won 29 in her division) in the last 10 years. b. Run four (Boston, New York, Chicago, Berlin) of the six Abbot World Marathon Majors.C. Runs in April in the London Marathon and has the Tokyo marathon in her sights to complete the knockout. Winner of the Bay to Breakers group of 60-69 year 2012 (Runner’s World called winning “is like being the first to leave a party”). Decided to try the SF marathon in 2010 to celebrate her 60th birthday, qualifying for Boston on her first attempt. Time: 4:15.

Gail was a PE major and music (oboe) minor at Cal Poly (SLO) from 1968-1972 and ran for the Mustangs as sophomore and junior. Title IX was hardly a vision for suffragists in those days, so “we were banned to a dirt road through Crandall Gym. It is no longer there. My events were all sprints” dashes “and low barriers. We sold lottery tickets (a case from Wild Turkey whiskey) to help with travel expenses so that we could go to the national championships in Eastern Washington (my first time by plane) in 1971. She continued her education at UCSF with a degree in Physiotherapy in 1975.

Here was an inconsistent fitness jogger who had almost everything. Children raised and educated, gentleman farmer / bird watcher husband happily retired, worked in a job she loved as PT in local hospitals and nursing homes, and sat on a “murderer” Redwood Valley package. Then, in 2008, daughter Shelby decided that they should run the Seattle Rock and Roll Half Marathon 2009 together. “So after a year of training, usually at the Mendocino College oval for all weather conditions with a view of the million dollars and the treadmill in the MC fitness lab; I gradually picked up my speed and increased my stamina. Shelby and I crossed the finish line in 1: 59.59 while we were chatting and smiling all the way. There were bands playing on every mile and food and drinks at the finish. I became addicted to racing. At Pike’s Market near the highway I noticed that runners of all ages and body types ended the marathon. Then I decided to try running marathons. Her best time for the marathon in the last 10 years is Avenue of the Giants in 2013, 3: 45.3 and the best half marathon was the San Francisco Kaiser Half in 2015, 1: 42.3.

“My most recent marathon was the authentic Athens marathon in November 2019. Keith and I take advantage of the trip while running destination marathons. We signed up for a marathon trip to Athens, where 33 of us (runners and supporters) toured for 10 days. After the race, Paul and his staff (Apostolos Greek Tours Inc, www.athensmarathon.com) made our experience in Greece unforgettable! The starting area of ​​the Athens Marathon is on the ground where the Battle of Marathon 490 BC. took place and ends in the beautiful marble stadium a short distance from the Parthenon in the center of Athens, the Panathenaic stadium. It is an old stadium that was rebuilt for the first modern Olympic Games in 1896. The Athens marathon in the same way as then. It was exciting to follow in the footsteps of ancient Greek heroes and legends with spectators who encouraged us on almost the De Greeks understand the importance of the Battle of Marathon. There were a total of 20,000 runners this year. I first finished in my age group of 46 women.

This is how Gail maintains her race readiness: “I always have a race on my calendar (5K to marathons) to stay motivated. By running about 25 miles a week, I can stay in the shape of a half marathon. Four months prior to a marathon, I follow an online program and gradually increase the weekly mileage to 40 to 50 miles, still on the MC track and cross-country trails, but I visit Anytime Fitness for treadmill and strength training (silver sneakers give me NO COSTS I also enjoy running with North Coast Strider friends on our Saturday morning easy runs and Sunday long runs. “

“We are lucky that the annual Sonoma Wine Country Games are so close to home for everyone from 50 years (winecountrygames.com). I participate in the track meeting and walk the 400 m, 800 m, miles and 5000 m as part of my road race speed training. Every time an athlete participates in a certified meet, they are ranked among other athletes in their division. My best rankings (# 2 in the nation) are in the miles and 5000m). “

“I am grateful to Mendocino College for using their beautiful outdoor facilities and giving old musicians the opportunity to remain part of a big band. I have been a member of the Mendocino College Community Band since 1978. Playing the oboe and My Cloverdale High School band director, Mr. “C”, called me “big wind”. Strange: 50 years later I still have the same hobbies. “

advertisement