Gaby Lopez wins the LPGA tournament in Florida in the 7-hole playoffs National sport

advertisement

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – After fighting five additional holes in the dark the day before without producing a champion, Gaby Lopez and Nasa Hataoka appeared at work like normal people at 8 a.m.

The early wake-up call and extra golf were worth it for Lopez, who used a 30-foot putt for birdie on Monday’s seventh playoff hole and won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, which takes place at the season opening.

advertisement

It was the second LPGA title for Lopez, who won the tour 14 months ago as the second player from Mexico and became a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, Lorena Ochoa. She earned $ 180,000 for the win.

There were 26 LPGA champions on the elite field who had won tournaments in the past two seasons.

This was the fourth longest playoff on the LPGA. The longest was 10 holes at the Corpus Christi Civitan Open 1972, where Jo Ann Prentice defeated the Hall of Famers Sandra Palmer and Kathy Whitworth.

Lopez and Hataoka played the difficult 18-yard hole eight times in two days at the Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, with two birdies from Lopez making the difference.

Lopez made her last regular hole on Sunday with a double and secured a place in a playoff next to Hataoka and Inbee Park, who were eliminated in the third playoff hole.

Hataoka, who had done a nifty 30 meter up and down to extend the playoff to a seventh hole when the game resumed on Monday, had the edge on the last hole after hitting a 4 hybrid one slope down the right side drove to the side of the green and rolled 12 feet from the hole.

But Lopez, whose ball barely landed on the putting surface, was the first to go up the hill with her putt, slowed, and plunged into the cup the last time he turned. Hataoka, the sixth in the world, had a bad stroke and pulled her birdie attempt to the left.

After a week of warm weather in Florida, temperatures greeted women on Monday in the mid-1940s, and when they returned to the 18th, morning shadows covered the green. The par 3 is long and hard, with a deep bunker in front and rocks and water guarding the left side of the green. Players need hybrids and fairway metals to reach the green. In total, only six birdies were made on the hole throughout the week. Lopez owned three of them.

Hataoka had enjoyed her week with athletes and celebrities – the 49-player celebrity division was won by Pitcher and Hall of Famer John Smoltz. But the pressure increased when the playoffs started.

“As a prominent professional, I thought I would just enjoy it and have fun. But then standing in the final and contesting the playoffs was a really good experience and I think that would help me in the future, ”said Hataoka, whose 2020 goals include a # 1 placement and an Olympic gold medal in her Homeland Japan this summer. “If the tournaments get tougher, that’s a good lesson for me.”

Lopez started the game on Sunday with a 5: 66 draw and played with confidence in the playoffs. She started the week in 56th place, but now has the momentum to start her fifth LPGA season. In her first LPGA win, the 2018 Blue Bay LPGA Championship in China, she was in the lead and was grouped with the two best players in the world at the time, Ariya Jutanugarn and Sun Hyun Park. Victory took a different path this time.

“I have proven to myself that I can win in any situation,” said Lopez. “My first win was in the lead. My second win came from behind. And being able to put all these moments together and remember them as I walk here on the fairway and try to be patient. I have proven this most to myself, my ability to stay in the moment. ‘

Park, who was aiming for her 20th LPGA win, was ousted in the third hole of the playoff when her tee shot of rocks fell to the left of the green and jumped into the water. Park, Lopez and Hataoka completed 72 holes at 13-under-271.

The win qualifies Lopez for the 2021 Tournament of Champions. She was asked if she was relieved that she wouldn’t have to see Tranquilo’s worn 18th hole for another year.

“Not really. I mean, I have a feeling for this hole,” said Lopez. “I like that. That was a perfect number for me yesterday, to be honest. “

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement