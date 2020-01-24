Gabrielle Union shadows Terry Crews after defending AGT

advertisement

Gabrielle Union is not too happy with Terry crewsContradictory view of America’s Got Talent work culture.

Crews, 51, recently evaluated his experience as the host of the competition show, claiming he had a very different experience than Bring It On-Star, 47.

“First, I can’t speak for sexism because I am not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of comments on racism. It has never been my experience,” he said in an interview for today’s episode on January 23rd it’s the most diverse place I’ve ever been in my 20 years of entertainment. “

He continued: “If you look at what the allegations were about, an unnamed source said so. My thing is … it’s funny because I think you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what to do. “

“She said, ‘First, if it comes from an unknown source,’ because Gabrielle Union has not made any public statements about any of these allegations, ‘if she didn’t say, why would you do it?’ ? ‘”He said on the advice of his spouse.

After the crew’s comments, Union replied to a fan’s tweet for support. “Telling the truth, wanting to change, and having SEVERAL witnesses who have bravely come forward to tell EVERYONE that I have not lied or exaggerated really unmask those who enthusiastically throw you under the bus and quickly forget who stepped on YOUR truth, “wrote Union.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Union and Hough have been excluded from their role as judges at AGT. According to the news, a Variety report found that the Union had complained of a “toxic culture” allegedly tossing racist and ethnic jokes around.

As the claims popped up, celebrities, including Debra brass and husband of the union Dwyane Wadespoke out for the Union. Others like Hough and Sharon Osbourne They sat on the fence and said they knew nothing about the allegations and that their experience on the show was pleasant.

Following the allegations, Union met with NBC executives. An internal investigation has not yet been completed.

