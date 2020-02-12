Gabrielle Union introduces the world to her 12-year-old daughter Zaya. On Tuesday, just a few hours after her husband Dwayne Wade reported Zaya as a transgender, Union went on Twitter to hear a heart-warming video that officially introduced her daughter under her preferred name and pronoun, praising Zaya as her “compassionate, loving, whip-smart woman “” daughter.

Get to know Zaya. She is compassionate, loving, smart and we are so proud of her. It’s okay to listen to your children, love them, and respect them as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT

– Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 11, 2020

“What good is it to be on this earth if you want to try to be someone you are not?” Zaya, who drives around in a golf cart with his calf, says in the video. “It’s like you don’t even live as yourself, which is the stupidest concept for me. Be true and don’t really care how stereotypical you are.”

Zaya acknowledged that “living your truth” can be difficult and encouraged others to “assert yourself and you are the best you are, and more recently it has become more acceptable.”

“Even in difficult times, you just have to assert yourself,” she said. “It is worth it. I think it is very worth it if you reach this point by yourself. You can look in the mirror and say hello to yourself.” Nice to meet you “instead of” I don’t really knows who I am. ‘”

The post was immediately supported by fans and celebrities alike. Many praised Union and Wade’s support for their daughter and praised Zaya for their bravery.

“Yes. Yes. Yes. Zaya – thank you for being unconditional !!” The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, wrote. “They inspire so many in this country (and in this world) to live their lives out loud. Never stop expressing yourself and expressing yourself!”

“Thank you for showing the world what unconditional love and support look like,” someone else wrote.

“And she is TWELVE !!! & she is out here and talks about self-love and self-acceptance, better and more mature than 90+ %% of the adults with full growth!” added another.

“Zaya, you are incredible. KEEP SHINING FOREVER,” commented Adam Rippon.

The Union post came just a few hours after Wade opened on the Ellen DeGeneres Show about the time the 12-year-old came out as a transgender.

“I and my wife Gabrielle Union are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community,” said Wade. “And we are also proud allies. We take our role and responsibility as parents very seriously.”

“When Zaya, our 12 year old, came home – Zion first, I don’t know if everyone knows, originally called Zion, born a boy – he came home and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you I think “I am ready to live my truth. I want to be called her and her. I would love you to call me Zaya,” he continued. “Now it is our job to inform ourselves and maintain all the relationships we have.”