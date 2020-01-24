Gabrielle Union appears to be shadowing Terry Crews after commenting on the 'America's Got Talent' fire

advertisement

Last fall, Gabrielle Union had a very public argument with America’s Got Talent after not being asked to return after her lonely season appearance. After AGT judge Terry Crews refuted the union’s claims regarding the work environment, PEOPLE noticed that the union had gone to Twitter to comment again. Although she doesn’t mention him by name, it’s clear that she refers to the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star.

Thank you! Cuz girlllllll 😐 tell the truth, want change & have SEVERAL witnesses who have courageously stepped in to let EVERYONE know that I have not lied or exaggerated and really exposed those who are thrilled to throw you under the bus and to quickly forget who stepped on YOUR truth. https://t.co/X1uooWTpmK

– Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Union’s comments began after quoting and tweeting fans who advocated the actress’s defense. “Why someone would cheerfully get up on TV and tell lies that nobody denied …” Union also wrote and added, “but we already know it.”

The crew’s comments come after addressing Union’s dismissal from Today’s competition series. While admitting that he “can’t speak for sexism”, he had nothing but praise for the work environment.

“It has never been my experience with America’s Got Talent,” said Crews. “In fact, it was the most diverse place I’ve ever been in my 20 years of entertainment. The top 10 acts were Asian, female, older, younger, black, white – it was all in the area.”

It didn’t take long for her to stop tweeting fan responses, but continued to address crew comments.

“Can someone please ask what happens to all of the diversity people BEYOND THE SCENES?” She tweeted. “How, really … where the hell is all the diversity in production, even though it’s homie? In the decision-making bodies that control the fate of diversity in front of the camera?”

“Let’s also talk about where the diversity is in the hair and makeup department for candidates that do NOT reflect all the diversity that comes on stage,” Union continued. “Let’s google the execs who run the show and ask follow-up (questions) about THIS tremendous lack of diversity. Let’s discuss the facts.”

The union and colleague Julianne Hough were each informed that they would not return to America’s Got Talent last fall. After her release, Union spoke openly about the environment, which she described as racist, sexist and generally toxic. Following her comments, NBC announced a thorough behind-the-scenes investigation that was reportedly centered on show creator and executive producer Simon Cowell.

