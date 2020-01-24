advertisement

is Gabrielle Union calling out Terry crews? So it appears in her latest tweet. The 47-year-old actress visited the social media platform on Friday, January 24, to respond to a fan who helped her speak.

“If you are telling the truth, wanting change, and have SEVERAL witnesses who have courageously come forward to let EVERYONE know that I have not lied or exaggerated, those who are enthusiastic will really be exposed and you will quickly forget who is on YOUR truth has come true, ”wrote the essence Mary Jane Alum.

Celebs are in the middle of the ‘AGT’ drama with Gabrielle Union

advertisement

The tweet comes a day after the American Got Talent presenter, 51, spoke about the situation in several interviews. “It was the best experience I have ever had in my life,” the crews told us on Thursday, January 23, exclusively during an NBC press day. In 20 years of entertainment, I’ve never been so versatile. So what can I say? “

Gabrielle Union and Terry Crews. EMILIO NARANJO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock; Erik Nielsen / Media Punch / INSTARimages.com

Reports of a “toxic culture” on the show surfaced in November 2019 after NBC decided not to renew Judge Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough’s contracts. After her fall, reports surfaced that Union had many problems with the creator and judge Simon Cowell and that it asked employees to report a suspected racist joke made on the set of Jay Leno to human resources. The LA’s best actress reportedly received several complaints that her hairstyles were “too black” for the audience.

Stars who got fired

While Union hasn’t made a public statement about the alleged dismissal, it tweeted in November that it had “so much gratitude” to those who volunteered to help. The crews tweeted this statement again and wrote: “You are the best, Gabrielle! We will be missed!”

Husband of the union, Dwayne Wadealso released a strong statement after the news that she would not return to the variety show.

“Last year I was approached by a lot of people who said that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason why they started watching #AGT, or that they love their insight and sincerity on the show,” the 38-year-old tweeted NBC star in November. “When I got the news that my wife was getting fired, my first question was obvious, why !? I am still waiting for a good answer to this question. But if anyone knows or heard of @itsgabrielleu, you know that she is an advocate for our community and culture. “

During an interview on Thursday, crews also pointed out that Union has yet to make a statement.

“I think you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what I should do,” he told the Today show. “She said: ‘First, if it comes from an unknown source – because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement publicly on these allegations to date … If she has not made a statement, why would you do it? ‘And I said, you know what, I’ll listen to her. “

Talk show controversy

When Crews spoke of being sexually assaulted by a Hollywood manager in 2017, the Bring It On star tweeted the story again. “Terry Crews is an upright type. Literally one of the nicest people in our industry. He is honest, kind and professional. I believe him and stand by him. #MeToo, ”she wrote in December 2017.

NBC, Cowell’s company, Syco and the production company Fremantle are currently investigating the allegations.

advertisement