G-Eazy and Megan Thee stallion had Twitter on fire last week after posting a video that booed the two. Now the two have made it clear that the video wasn’t everything it seemed.

On Sunday (February 9), G-Eazy was asked about the viral clip during a red carpet appearance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 28th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, in which he repeated the “realer” rapper and kissed intensely, her cheek had wrapped her legs around his waist as she stroked her thigh.

“We’re just friends,” G-Eazy told People Magazine. A feeling that Megan revealed last week after jokes started floating over them.

“Lol okay, now you’ve got all your jokes out, but I can’t fuck G Eazy,” Meg tweeted.

Lol alright, now you’ve got all your jokes out, but I’m not a fucking G Eazy.

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

Although G-Eazy claims that the feelings are only platonic, he released his latest song with collaborators Tory Lanez and Tyga Called “Still Be Friends”, fans have been led to suspect otherwise. Many think that G-Eazy used Meg as his muse for something more.

“I know you’re not going to get a good night’s sleep, so I’m next / How can we f – and still be friends?” The song begins. “And if you ever found a friend / I would be next, can we be friends too?”

G-Eazy later says: “Backdoor to Oracle, f – I am at home / King of the Bay, will be put on my throne, oh / Diamond in the rough, Uncut Gems / She is not my girlfriend, we are just friends. “

Megan recently had a romantic relationship with rapper Moneybagg Yo, which confirmed her separation from him in January.

Check out the “Still Be Friends” below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clWsOy7uXY4 (/ embed)