Future’s eldest son, Jakobi, was arrested by a gang in Georgia, and although he faces serious times over a few charges, his father makes sure he has the best legal defense credit he can buy.

According to the TMZ, the rapper “Fine China” pays the bill for his sons’ lawyers to fight charges of illegal gun ownership (with serial numbers scratched off) and criminal gang activities, despite the fact that his son has classified himself as “needy and needy” as a public defender. “But it will still be a difficult situation because Jakobi will be brought to justice in a state where 17-year-olds are considered adults in court.

Needless to say, the situation hit the Future family hard.

Jakobi’s mother, Jessica Smith, tells us that she and Future were aware of this legal matter because they are actively involved in his life. She adds: “Our son is a minor and to protect his well-being in this difficult situation, we ask everyone to respect our privacy at this time.”

Good thing Future is a successful music star because it will be a titan’s grip to keep a judge and jury from throwing the book at him in a Georgia court.

Hopefully everything will work out fine.