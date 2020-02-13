ENCINITAS, California – The charity that owns the Surfing Madonna mosaic, one of the most famous works of art in North County, appears to disconnect from the city of Encinitas.

This happened after the city refused to allow the Surfing Madonna Foundation’s fundraiser after one of the Foundation’s board members described it as “aggressive” behavior.

In a city employee report recommending that the Surfing Madonna 5K be revoked, employees reported that Bon Nichols was “uncooperative, demanding, harassing, and aggressive” towards lifeguards and other city employees, and the relationship was described as “not practicable”. Nichols said he never shouted or shouted at anyone, but I did have disagreements with employees about the calculation.

Now, according to Nichols, the Madonna, who has folded her hands and is sitting in the pocket of a wave delicately depicted in pieces of glass, could leave her current home. Nichols and the artist who originally put the project together are considering bringing the mosaic to a city where they will “feel at home”.

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear hopes for the iconic mosaic stays, adding that the residents have accepted the artwork as part of the city. City officials say the charity runs are likely to continue, but as city-sponsored events.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction