It took a long time, but finally the first real Reading & Leeds 2020 announcement is here – and it includes the powerful Rage Against The Machine headliner! YES.

The legendary rap metallers are returning to the UK for the first time in a decade as part of their current reunion, which includes a lot of North American and European dates. This August, Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford will headline Reading & Leeds together with Liam Gallagher and British rapper Stormzy.

Also on the Stacked Bill are the pop punk heroes from Baltimore All Time Low, the punks from Southampton Creeper, the giants from Bristol IDLES, the pop rockers from Texas Waterparks and many, many more.

Check out the full list of artists (in alphabetical order): 070 Shake, Aitch, AJ Tracey, All Time Low, Arrested Youth, As It Is, Ashnikko, Beabadoobie, Bloxx, Cancer Bats, Creeper, Courteeners, D-Block Europe , Declan McKenna, Dune Rats, Easy Life, FEVER 333, Moody Friends, Fontaines DC, Gallows, Gerry Cinnamon, Girls in Red, Hannah Wants, Hybrid Minds, Georgia, IDLES, Inhaler, Jaws, Jay1, Joy Crookes, JPEGMAFIA, Liam Gallagher , The Maine, Mae Müller, MK, Migos, Rage against the Machine, Rex Orange County, Run The Jewels, Sam Fender, Sea Girl, Sleep With Sirens, Slowthai, Solardo, Sonny Fodera, Spector, Sportteam, Stormzy, Waterparks and Wilkinson.

Tickets for Reading and Leeds festivals will go on sale Thursday February 13th, Bookmark this link to get yours as soon as it is on sale.

