HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Three years ago, Furr High School received a $ 10 million grant from the XQ Institute, which is part of the Emerson Collective. The students took the opportunity.

Part of the money the school received went to create an environmental justice class that really paid off for the community.

“The school wants to be the green school of the community,” said agriculturalist Manuel Reyes. “This means that we want to give our students the opportunity to take action themselves.”

Furr High School is paving the way for being one of the most environmentally conscious locations in its community and state. The work of the school is also recognized across the country.

Four of the school’s students were selected to speak at the 2020 global warming conference in San Diego.

“This school motivated and built me ​​up to this point, and California is just another milestone, another award we have achieved,” said environmental student Juan Gallegos. “We are not there yet and next month when we arrive we will make our statement and show who we are.”

