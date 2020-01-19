Funko's Black Widow film Pop! Vinyl figures revealed

advertisement

Funko has released a pop line! Films vinyl figures for Marvels Black widow Including Natasha Romanoff in her black and white costumes, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova and the villain of the film, task master. check them out here …

In Marvel Studio’s action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow”, Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy arises with connections to her past. Natasha is chased by a force that stops at nothing to bring her down. She has to deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left long before she became an avenger.

Black widow is directed by Cate Shortland (tradition) and see Scarlett Johansson starring as Natasha Romanoff alongside Florence Pugh (Fight with my family) as Yelena Belova, O-T Fagbenle (The story of the maid) as Mason, David Harbor (Strange things) as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz (The favourite) as Melina Vostokoff / Iron Maiden and Ray Winstone (Sexy beast) and Olivier Richters (The king’s man) in roles not yet revealed. It is due to be released on May 1, 2020.

