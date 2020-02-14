Whoop! Whoop !! It’s Valentine’s Day, people and the mood is nothing but “Lovey”

Another exciting piece of news is that #ValentinesLoveFest is here and we’re going to celebrate with some of our favorites.

fishing Kate Henshaw, Demola Gray, Omowunmi Dada, Funke and JJC Bello, Mabel and AY Makun, Chigurl, Alex Ekubo, Eku Edewor, Omoni Oboli and Lanre Da Silva Ajayi at the LoveFest of EbonyLife Place.

date: 14.-16. February 2020

venue: EbonyLife Place, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola, Victoria Island

It’s time to enjoy the best of karaoke with a live band, a chocolate buffet, a champagne bar, love cocktails, classic films, and gourmet fantasies with wine pairing. There is more than enough to satisfy anyone looking for a fun way to spend time with loved ones.

The #EbonyLifeValentinesLoveFest promises to be a wonderful, self-pampered weekend that you will remember for a lifetime.

Call Nicole at 0902 671 7317 for inquiries and reservations, or visit the website

Stay loving !!! ❤️💋

Sponsored content