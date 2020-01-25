Funeral service for sheriff killed while helping woman across the street

advertisement

HOLLYWOOD – There was a memorial service for Los Angeles County Police Chief Amber Leist on Saturday, which was hit by a vehicle after helping a woman cross a Valley Village street.

advertisement

The service took place at 11 a.m. at Mosaic Church, 7107 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood.

The 41-year-old Leist had just returned to her vehicle when a car hit her on January 12. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was a 12 year old sheriff department veteran.

“Bernstein’s commitment to the service is a reflection of what the sheriff’s men and women do every day,” said sheriff Alex Villanueva.

“Bernstein’s energy was so magnetic,” said her partner, Deputy Yensenia Olvera.

“Our hearts are broken,” Bernstein’s father Daniel Leist told reporters at a vigil earlier this month. “This is the most heart-beating thing you could ever experience. You never think you will lose your baby. But Amber came into this department and knew what to do. “

“She made the ultimate sacrifice and she knew it was happening, she knew it. And I couldn’t be more proud, ”Daniel Leist told NBC4. “Her life ended when she lived her life – serving others.”

The sheriff department shared a video tribute to Leist by her classmates at the sheriff academy on her Twitter page with the headline: “Amber touched everyone with her positive and uplifting personality. We may not be able to see you, but we know that you will always be there. “

Leist is survived by her parents, siblings and 17- and 20-year-old sons.

advertisement