Funeral for Bellaire high school students Cesar Cortes scheduled for Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The 19-year-old senior at Bellaire High School, who is said to have been shot by a classmate, will be remembered by friends and family this weekend.

The funeral of Cesar Cortes will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the West University Baptist Church in 6218 Auden.

Cortes was shot dead on campus on Tuesday.

The accused shooter, a 16-year-old school student, was charged with manslaughter.

Sources report to ABC13 that the shootout was unintentional and the suspect demonstrated the weapon.

According to sources with knowledge of the case, three students went to a Bellaire High School camp on Tuesday afternoon because the alleged gunman wanted to show his gun to the other two teenagers.

A teenager then left the camp. Then he heard a shot.

Sources say the 16-year-old suspect carried Cortes out of the storage room before running away.

The suspect remains in detention.

Cortes was active in JROTC and had already enrolled in the army.

Cortes’ brother Dylan was moved to tears when he spoke to hundreds of spectators at a vigil in Evelyn’s Park in Bellaire on Wednesday evening.

“I can’t say how grateful I am to see you all here. Not only was I overwhelmed to see you all, it filled my heart to know that my brother is looking up from above and watching us all, I will miss him and he didn’t die for nothing, “said Dylan in tears.

The crowd clutched candles and leaned against each other.

“Every student, even if I don’t know him, means everything to me,” said the second Emma Urban.

“I think this is a desperate, catastrophic situation and we should all join together as a community and pray. That’s why I’m here to pray,” said Lorraine Lewis of Crosspoint Church, one of the churches that helped organize the vigil Has.

“Hopefully we’ll find strength and support when our community comes together,” said Andrew Friedberg, Mayor of Bellaire.

“It will be difficult, but I think we will make it,” said student Rebecca Abebe.

Classes resumed on Thursday at Bellaire High School with special conditions and security measures that required students to enter the school through a single entry point.

The school administrators also checked their bags. They were not allowed to leave campus for lunch.

