Funeral 2.0: in a box or on the third floor with air conditioning and elevator - Israel News

advertisement

In recent years, Israeli planners have tried to clarify important questions, such as B. where and how in the coming decades to accommodate the country’s growing population, which is expected to reach 16 million people by 2048. By then, Israel will have to add 1.5 million homes to its inventory. But what about the dead? By this year, locations for an estimated 1.4 million deceased must also be created.

“In contrast to residential buildings, cemeteries cannot be redeveloped in order to increase the density. These are huge spaces that occupy thousands of dunams and they are there forever – so an issue that requires serious strategic thinking, ”says Racheli Koleski, director of national infrastructure in the Israeli planning administration, and the person responsible to address the problem ,

advertisement

“Apart from the question of land and space, which is extremely scarce in the center of the country, one has to take into account that people do not go back to cemeteries for more than two generations. In other words, people will visit their grandparents’ graves at most, and over time, thousands of abandoned graves will accumulate that nobody will visit, ”she says.

The thousands of dunams that Koleski quotes cannot be measured accurately because there are not just some illegal cemeteries in Israel. However, taking into account the total area of ​​the large legal cemeteries (at least 20 dunams), this is approximately 6,500 dunams – almost twice the area of ​​the city of Givatayim.

“The space that has already been used is often in the heart of high-demand residential areas. If we have to decide whether we want to give the living or the dead a dunam, we should give it to the living. It makes more sense to allocate land for the benefit of the public and for living quarters and to deal more efficiently with the land intended for burials, ”she says.

Emergency

The shortage of land for burials is nothing new, and the state auditor will shortly publish a report on the subject. But in recent years there has been a realization that it is almost a state of emergency. In less than 10 years there will be no more funeral places in Tel Aviv and in the center of the country.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

“There is no new burial land in the Tel Aviv area, and apart from the area that is still open in the Hayarkon Cemetery, there is no burial land reserve at all in Gush Dan,” says Rabbi Avraham Manela, Chairman of the Hevra Kadisha Forum and director of Tel Aviv Hevra Kadisha. “In Israel everyone has the right to be buried freely (including the residents of Gush Dan who may be buried free of charge in a cemetery in this district), but in a few years it will all be over. The government has already developed various solutions to increase density, but the turnaround was too sharp. There are many people who refuse to be buried with the new methods, and I have received threats more than once. ”

The sharp twist to which Manela refers is the replacement of traditional “field burials”, which are particularly wasteful for land. If you delve into burial planning terminology, you will find that it is not very different from that on the housing market. The growing residential density in city centers and new districts applies to cemeteries. Just as Israel tries to accommodate more dwelling units in each dunam, it wants to increase the number of graves per dunam.

This has resulted in several mega projects. At Hayarkon Cemetery, for example, 10 structures for “saturation burials” with 100,000 graves are being built for about one billion shekels ($ 290 million). This enables 1,500 burials per dunam, five times the current standard of 300 on-site burials.

The buildings will have lifts and offer three burial options: on-site burial, family burial on a concrete slab that resembles a balcony, and Sanhedrin burial (in burial halls where the deceased is placed in a niche on a special plate). Most of the buildings constructed in Hayarkon will span four floors and will each contain 10,000 burial places.

Another approach is being taken in Jerusalem, where tunnels 1.6 kilometers long and 16 meters deep were excavated under the Har Hamenuhot Cemetery. The project, named Minharot Olam, is considered the first underground cemetery of its kind in the world. Its impressive catacombs offer space for 24,000 burials. A light turns on automatically when a visitor stops at a grave, the site is equipped with advanced ventilation and cleaning systems, and is more wheelchair accessible than the older cemeteries.

Funeral in a library

The housing shortage for the dead in the middle of the country is due to the fact that the large cemeteries in Holon and Kiryat Shaul already run out of space, so all burials are now being carried out in the Hayarkon cemetery. The cemeteries in Rishon Letzion, Yehud and Rosh Ha’Ayin are also almost completely occupied. At the same time, everyone agrees that more burial places are needed, but no community leader strives to promote more burial places in his area of ​​responsibility.

And so the regional cemetery of Barkat – which contains 270,000 graves and should serve Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Holon, Bat Yam, Bnei Brak, Azur, Givat Shmuel, Kiryat Ono or Yehuda, Shoham and the Modi. in the district – has had planning permission since 2003, but was never developed.

In view of the situation, there has been a lot of discussion recently that planning management, with the help of external researchers and consultants, is considering an unusual, old-new burial method. Known as a “secondary funeral” or “bone gathering”, the deceased’s bones are removed from the grave after a specified time and stored in some sort of archive, where they are neatly arranged in boxes and kept in a library-like building.

An enthusiastic supporter of the idea is Dr. Yair Furstenberg of the Talmud Department of the Hebrew University, who notes that this practice was common during the Second Temple period. Despite the psychological difficulties that many people could have, this is very advantageous in terms of space and costs.

“Everyone can see that the cost of burial in these new structures is high beyond the scarcity of land,” says Fürstenberg. “The cost of a multi-story burial is 12,000 shekels, but the families of the deceased don’t pay. So what is actually happening is that those who buy expensive burial places for tens of thousands of shekels subsidize those who are buried in the new buildings in multi-level burial. ”

During the Second Temple period, the Jews practiced in two parts – the body is placed in one room, and underneath is a large room in which the family bones are later collected. The modern version that is proposed is that after the person has been buried for a while, their bones are collected and placed in an ossuary, a type of stone box that is 60 centimeters long, 30 centimeters wide, and 30 centimeters deep. Such boxes, on which the birth and death dates are clearly noted, are portable and can be stored and stacked. From a Halakic perspective, such a method is permissible and would reach a density of 3,500 graves per dunam.

Fürstenberg is not alone. The architect Elisha Mor has designed a series of simulations of this type of burial. “It is a solution that is supported by the Halakha, as written in the Shulhan Arukh. The permanent burial structure is modeled on burial structures that have been found in various locations around the country. In addition to the permanent building, there is a temporary burial ground for one year with 16 graves.

Bargain burial

“With ossuaries, 3,480 people could be buried in a single dunam or almost 7,000 in the entire region. The estimated cost of burial in this way would be only 1,000 shekels per person. In addition to saving land and costs, it is also possible that the family will be buried in one place, ”he explains.

Urban planner Ayelet Krauss, who previously worked at the Ministry for Urban Renewal of Housing, also sees this as a practical solution that the government should think about. “Every time I go to Jerusalem, I see the cemetery at the entrance to the city, Har Hamenuhot, and it grows and grows from year to year – and that is the greeting Jerusalem offers to its residents. We are switching to sustainable technologies in practically all areas, but cemeteries are not part of this discussion and their growth is endless, ”says Krauss.

Krauss believes that the streamlining of the funeral industry should meet the latest standards in the housing market. “The main question is whether it is possible to create a halachic and sustainable cemetery. This is the guideline according to which we plan every other element of a city that is used by people, be it a residential building, a community center or a public space. The cemeteries have changed and construction is underway, but it is massive construction. Their landscape appearance is problematic and ultimately more and more of these buildings have to be built. ”

While the idea represented by Krauss and Fürstenberg was at least theoretically received positively by the planning administration, the rabbinical establishment was less enthusiastic. Last week, the Planning Department hosted a one-day seminar on The Next World of the Funeral, attended by Ministry of Religious Services and Finance officials, Rabbi Yuval Cherlow from the Tzohar rabbinical organization, and Rabbi Rafi Ostroff, chairman of the Gush Etzion Hevra Kadisha.

The government’s plan to discuss the “bone collection” method met with considerable protest from representatives of the Chief Rabbinate who wanted to end the discussion. In a letter from Rabbi Yaakov Rojza, a member of the Chief Rabbinate, who was supposed to take part in the discussion but refused to participate, he stated that the planning administration was not authorized to discuss the change in burial method, and that “only the Chief Rabbinate of Israel is authorized to discuss this. ”

Will the periphery save the day?

“You are now talking about a return to the burial methods of the Second Temple period, but not everything that was suitable for the Second Temple days is suitable today,” says Manela. “What about the slave trade? This was also the case in the Second Temple period. I am burying about a third of the deceased in this country and know the public well, and I can tell you that this discussion is purely theoretical. The density is already around 600 percent higher than before. People use scaremongering and say that Gush Dan will all be graves, but that’s wrong. You cannot find radical solutions to a sensitive issue such as funeral, since we have returned to the starting point and the public is demanding a return to the local funeral. ”

But isn’t that just a fixed mindset that could change, just as the perception of burial has changed on several levels? Manela cannot be convinced. “The difference is that the multi-story burial had the support of the chief rabbinate from the beginning, even if it took the public some time to get used to it. The bone collection solution does not and will never have this support, so I don’t see it. ”

As long as no new solutions are found, the planning administration is likely to establish regional (rather than municipal) burial sites. Due to the scarcity of land in the middle of the country, they have to rely more on remote areas.

Plans have been submitted for two regional cemeteries in the north: one in Carmiel for Carmiel, the Merom Golan Regional Council and the Misgav Regional Council, and one in Jedida-Maker for the Arab population there, and the Arab population of Acre and Kafr Yasif and the Jewish one Population of Acre.

“We are examining all options and would like to know what else can be done to optimize the treatment of this topic,” says Koleski. “In addition to the plans being pushed around the periphery, we are also promoting a call for proposals in the central region to identify more land that could be used for burials. When the new government is formed, it is one thing that we will vigorously pursue. ”

advertisement