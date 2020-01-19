advertisement

One of the nicest things at Fred Dekker The monster troop is that it brought all the legendary classic monsters of the cinema together into a full monster porridge from the 80s, which would simply not be possible today due to rights issues. Where else can you see the universal monsters hanging around? Of course in the cereal ship!

In every Halloween season, General Mills Count Chocula, Boo Berry and Franken Berry come to life and bring them back on the shelves. Of course, it wouldn’t be right not to mention both Yummy Mummy and Fruit Brute, two short-lived characters whose grain was last seen in 2013.

What would happen if you combined Dekker’s monster squad with General Mills’ grain monsters? That’s exactly what the delicious fusion artist UncannyKnack came up with!

The artist explains about Deviant Art: “I enjoy paying homage to The Monster Squad with my favorite childhood cereals – it was a hoot mashing by Boo Berry, Count Chocula, Franken Berry and the two lesser known Yummy Mummy and Fruit brute. I hope you like it!”

Meet “The Cereal Monster Squad” below!

