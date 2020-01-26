Full list of Padma awardees 2020

advertisement

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards in the country, are awarded in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are presented in various disciplines / fields, namely. art, social work, public affairs, science and technology, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil servants, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan“Is awarded for exceptional and distinctive service; “Padma Bhushan“For an excellent service of high order and”Padma ShriFor distinctive service in every area. The prizes are announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day.

These prizes are awarded by the President of India during ceremonial functions that are usually held every year around March / April in Rashtrapati Bhawan. This year, the President of India approved the award of 141 Padma Awards including four duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list consists of seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 people from the foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI category and 12 posthumous awardees.

Here is the full list:

Padma Vibhushan

NameFieldState Country

1.

George Fernandes

(Posthumous)

Public AffairsBihar

2.

Arun Jaitley

(Posthumous)

Public Affairs Delhi

3.

Sir Anerood Jugnauth Public AffairsMauritius

4.

M. C. Mary KomSportsManipur

5.

Chhannulal MishraArtUttar Pradesh

6.

Sushma Swaraj

(Posthumous)

Public Affairs Delhi

7.

Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri

Pejavara Adhokhaja ​​Matha Udupi (posthumous)

Others-SpiritualismKarnataka

Padma Bhushan

SN

NameFieldState Country

8.

M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M) Others-spirituality Kerala

9.

Syed Muazzem Ali

(Posthumous)

Public AffairsBangladesh 10.Muzaffar Hussain BaigPublic Affairs

Jammu and

cashmere

11.

Ajoy ChakravortyArtWest Bengal

12.

Manoj Das

Literature and

Education

Puducherry

13.

Balkrishna DoshiOther architectureGujarat

14.

Krishnammal JagannathanSocial workTamil Nadu

15.

S. C. JamirPublic AffairsNagaland

16.

Anil Prakash JoshiSocial workUttarakhand

17.

Dr. Tsering LandolMedicineLadakh

18.

Anand MahindraTrade and IndustryMaharashtra

19.

Neelakanta Ramakrishna

Madhava Menon (posthumous)

Public Affairs Kerala

20.

Manohar Gopalkrishna

Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous)

Public Affairs Goa

21.

Prof. Jagdish Sheth

Literature and

Education

United States

22.

P. V. SindhuSports Telangana

23.

Venu SrinivasanTrade and IndustryTamil Nadu

Padma Shri

SN

NameFieldState Country

24.

Guru Shashadhar AcharyaArtJharkhand

25.

Dr. Yogi AeronMedicineUttarakhand

26.

Jai Prakash AgarwalTrade and IndustryDelhi

27.

Jagdish Lal AhujaSocial WorkPunjab

28.

Kazi Masum Akhtar Literature and education West Bengal

29.

Mrs. Gloria Arieira Literature and education Brazil

30.

Khan Zaheerkhan BakhtiyarkhanSportsMaharashtra

31.

Dr. Padmavathy BandopadhyayMedicineUttar Pradesh

32.

Dr. Sushovan BanerjeeMedicineWest Bengal

33.

Dr. Digambar BeheraMedicineChandigarh

34.

Dr. Damayanti Beshra Literature and education Odisha

35.

Pawar Popatrao BhagujiSocial workMaharashtra

36.

Himmata Ram BhambhuSocial workRajasthan

37.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani Trade and industry Uttar Pradesh

38.

Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia Trade and Industry Gujarat

39.

Bob Blackman Public Public United Kingdom

40.

Indira P. P. BoraArtAssam

41.

Madan Singh ChauhanArtChhattisgarh

42.

Usha ChaumarSocial workRajasthan

43.

Lil Bahadur Chettri Literature and Education Assam

44.

Lalitha & Mrs. Saroja

Chidambaram (Duo) *

ArtTamil Nadu

45.

Dr. Vajira ChitrasenaArtSri Lanka

46.

Dr. Purushottam DadheechArtMadhya Pradesh

47.

Utsav Charan DasArtOdisha

48.

Prof. Indra Dassanayake

(Posthumous)

Literature and education Sri Lanka

49.

H. M. Desai Literature and education Gujarat

50.

Manohar DevadossArtTamil Nadu

51.

Oinam Bembem DeviSportsManipur

52.

Lia DiskinSocial WorkBrazil

53.

M. P. GaneshSportsKarnataka

54.

Dr. Bangalore Gangadhar Medicine Karnataka

55.

Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar Science and technology Maharashtra

56.

Barry Gardiner Public Public United Kingdom

57.

Chewang Motup GobaTrade and IndustryLadakh

58.

Bharat GoenkaTrade and IndustryKarnataka

59.

Yadla GopalaraoArtAndhra Pradesh

60.

Mitrabhanu GountiaArtOdisha

61.

Tulasi GowdaSocial workKarnataka

62.

Sujoy K. Guha Science and technology Bihar

63.

Harekala Hajabba Social work Karnataka

64.

Enamul HaqueOther archeologyBangladesh

65.

Madhu Mansuri HasmukhArtJharkhand

66.

Abdul Jabbar

(Posthumous)

Social work Madhya Pradesh

67.

Bimal Kumar JainSocial workBihar

68.

Meenakshi Jain Literature and education Delhi

69.

Nemnath JainTrade and IndustryMadhya Pradesh

70.

Shanti JainArtBihar

71.

Sudhir JainScience and EngineeringGujarat

72.

Benichandra Jamatia Literature and education Tripura

73.

K. V. Sampath Kumar & Mrs. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S.

(Duo)*

Literature and educational journalism Karnataka

74.

Karan JoharArtMaharashtra

75.

Dr. Leela JoshiMedicineMadhya Pradesh

76.

Sarita JoshiArtMaharashtra

77.

C. Kamlova Literature and education Mizoram

78.

Dr. Ravi Kannan R. Medicine Assam

79.

Ekta KapoorArtMaharashtra

80.

Yazdi Naoshirwan KaranjiaArtGujarat

81.

Narayan J. Joshi Karayal Literature and education Gujarat

82.

Dr. Narindar Nath KhannaMedicineUttar Pradesh

83.

Naveen KhannaScience and EngineeringDelhi

84.

S. P. Kothari Literature and educationUSA

85.

V. K. Munusamy

Krishnapakthar

ArtPuducherry

86.

M. K. Kunjol Social work Kerala

87.

Manmohan Mahapatra

(Posthumous)

ArtOdisha

88.

Ustad Anwar Khan MangniyarArt Rajaasthan

89.

Kattungal Subramaniam

Manilal

Science and technology Kerala

90.

Munna MasterArt Rajasthan

91.

Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra Literature and education Kimachal Pradesh

92.

Binapani Mohanty Literature and education Odisha

93.

Dr. Arunoday MondalMedicineWest Bengal

94.

Dr. Prithwindra Mukherjee Literature and education France

95.

Sathyanarayan MundayoorSocial workArunachal Pradesh

96.

Manilal NagArtWest Bengal

97.

N. Chandrasekharan Nair Literature and education Kerala

98.

Dr. Tetsu Nakamura

(Posthumous)

Social Work Afghanistan

99.

Shiv Datt Nirmohi Literature and education

Jammu and

cashmere

100.

Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau

Literature and

Educational journalism

Mizoram

101.

Moozhikkal PankajakshiArtKerala

102.

Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik Literature and educationUSA

103.

Jogendra Nath Phukan Literature and education Assam

104.

Rahibai Soma PopereOther AgricultureMaharashtra

105.

Yogesh Praveen Literature and education Uttar Pradesh

106.

Jitu RaiSportsUttar Pradesh

107.

Tareep RaiSportsSikkim

108.

S. Ramakrishnan Social WorkTamil Nadu

109.

Rani RampalSportsHaryana

110.

Kangana RanautArtMaharashtra

111.

Dalavai Chalapathi RaoArtAndhra Pradesh

112.

Shahbuddin Rathod Literature and education Gujarat

113.

Kalyan Singh RawatSocial workUttarakhand

114.

Chintala Venkat ReddyOther Agriculture Telangana

115.

Dr. Shanti RoyMedicineBihar

116.

Radhammohan & Ms.

Sabarmatee (Duo) *

Others-AgricultureOdisha

117.

Batakrushna Sahoo

Others-Animal

Livestock farming

Odisha

118.

Trinity SaiooOther-AgricultureMeghalaya

119.

Adnan SamiArtMaharashtra

120.

Vijay SankeshwarTrade and IndustryKarnataka

121.

Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma Medicine Assam

122.

Said Mehboob Shah Qadri

aka Sayedbhai

Social work Maharashtra

123.

Mohammed SharifSocial workUttar Pradesh

124.

Shyam Sunder SharmaArtBihar

125.

Dr. Gurdip SinghMedicine Gujarat

126.

Ramjee SinghSocial workBihar

127.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh

(Posthumous)

Science and engineering Bihar

128.

Daya Prakash SinhaArtUttar Pradesh

129.

Dr. Sandra Desa SouzaMedicineMaharashtra

130.

Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam Literature and education Telangana

131.

Kalee Shabi Mahaboob & Sheik Mahaboob Subani

(Duo)*

ArtTamil Nadu

132.

Javed Ahmad Tak Social Work

Jammu and

cashmere

133.

Pradeep Thalappil Science and technology Tamil Nadu

134.

Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Literature and education Arunachal Pradesh

135.

Robert Thurman Literature and EducationUSA

136.

Agus Indra Udayana Social work Indonesia

137.

Harish Chandra VermaScience and technologyUttar Pradesh

138.

Sundaram Verma Social work Rajasthan

139.

Dr. Romesh Tekchand

Wadhwani

Trade and industryUSA

140.

Suresh WadkarArtMaharashtra

141.

Prem WatsaTrade and IndustryCanada

Note: * In a duo case, the price is counted as one.

Click here for the full list of Padma Awards

(With PTI inputs)

.

