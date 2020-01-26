Full list of Padma awardees 2020

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards in the country, are awarded in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are presented in various disciplines / fields, namely. art, social work, public affairs, science and technology, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil servants, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan“Is awarded for exceptional and distinctive service; “Padma Bhushan“For an excellent service of high order and”Padma ShriFor distinctive service in every area. The prizes are announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day.
These prizes are awarded by the President of India during ceremonial functions that are usually held every year around March / April in Rashtrapati Bhawan. This year, the President of India approved the award of 141 Padma Awards including four duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list consists of seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 people from the foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI category and 12 posthumous awardees.
Here is the full list:
Padma Vibhushan
NameFieldState Country
1.
George Fernandes
(Posthumous)
Public AffairsBihar
2.
Arun Jaitley
(Posthumous)
Public Affairs Delhi
3.
Sir Anerood Jugnauth Public AffairsMauritius
4.
M. C. Mary KomSportsManipur
5.
Chhannulal MishraArtUttar Pradesh
6.
Sushma Swaraj
(Posthumous)
Public Affairs Delhi
7.
Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri
Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (posthumous)
Others-SpiritualismKarnataka
Padma Bhushan
SN
NameFieldState Country
8.
M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M) Others-spirituality Kerala
9.
Syed Muazzem Ali
(Posthumous)
Public AffairsBangladesh 10.Muzaffar Hussain BaigPublic Affairs
Jammu and
cashmere
11.
Ajoy ChakravortyArtWest Bengal
12.
Manoj Das
Literature and
Education
Puducherry
13.
Balkrishna DoshiOther architectureGujarat
14.
Krishnammal JagannathanSocial workTamil Nadu
15.
S. C. JamirPublic AffairsNagaland
16.
Anil Prakash JoshiSocial workUttarakhand
17.
Dr. Tsering LandolMedicineLadakh
18.
Anand MahindraTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
19.
Neelakanta Ramakrishna
Madhava Menon (posthumous)
Public Affairs Kerala
20.
Manohar Gopalkrishna
Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous)
Public Affairs Goa
21.
Prof. Jagdish Sheth
Literature and
Education
United States
22.
P. V. SindhuSports Telangana
23.
Venu SrinivasanTrade and IndustryTamil Nadu
Padma Shri
SN
NameFieldState Country
24.
Guru Shashadhar AcharyaArtJharkhand
25.
Dr. Yogi AeronMedicineUttarakhand
26.
Jai Prakash AgarwalTrade and IndustryDelhi
27.
Jagdish Lal AhujaSocial WorkPunjab
28.
Kazi Masum Akhtar Literature and education West Bengal
29.
Mrs. Gloria Arieira Literature and education Brazil
30.
Khan Zaheerkhan BakhtiyarkhanSportsMaharashtra
31.
Dr. Padmavathy BandopadhyayMedicineUttar Pradesh
32.
Dr. Sushovan BanerjeeMedicineWest Bengal
33.
Dr. Digambar BeheraMedicineChandigarh
34.
Dr. Damayanti Beshra Literature and education Odisha
35.
Pawar Popatrao BhagujiSocial workMaharashtra
36.
Himmata Ram BhambhuSocial workRajasthan
37.
Sanjeev Bikhchandani Trade and industry Uttar Pradesh
38.
Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia Trade and Industry Gujarat
39.
Bob Blackman Public Public United Kingdom
40.
Indira P. P. BoraArtAssam
41.
Madan Singh ChauhanArtChhattisgarh
42.
Usha ChaumarSocial workRajasthan
43.
Lil Bahadur Chettri Literature and Education Assam
44.
Lalitha & Mrs. Saroja
Chidambaram (Duo) *
ArtTamil Nadu
45.
Dr. Vajira ChitrasenaArtSri Lanka
46.
Dr. Purushottam DadheechArtMadhya Pradesh
47.
Utsav Charan DasArtOdisha
48.
Prof. Indra Dassanayake
(Posthumous)
Literature and education Sri Lanka
49.
H. M. Desai Literature and education Gujarat
50.
Manohar DevadossArtTamil Nadu
51.
Oinam Bembem DeviSportsManipur
52.
Lia DiskinSocial WorkBrazil
53.
M. P. GaneshSportsKarnataka
54.
Dr. Bangalore Gangadhar Medicine Karnataka
55.
Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar Science and technology Maharashtra
56.
Barry Gardiner Public Public United Kingdom
57.
Chewang Motup GobaTrade and IndustryLadakh
58.
Bharat GoenkaTrade and IndustryKarnataka
59.
Yadla GopalaraoArtAndhra Pradesh
60.
Mitrabhanu GountiaArtOdisha
61.
Tulasi GowdaSocial workKarnataka
62.
Sujoy K. Guha Science and technology Bihar
63.
Harekala Hajabba Social work Karnataka
64.
Enamul HaqueOther archeologyBangladesh
65.
Madhu Mansuri HasmukhArtJharkhand
66.
Abdul Jabbar
(Posthumous)
Social work Madhya Pradesh
67.
Bimal Kumar JainSocial workBihar
68.
Meenakshi Jain Literature and education Delhi
69.
Nemnath JainTrade and IndustryMadhya Pradesh
70.
Shanti JainArtBihar
71.
Sudhir JainScience and EngineeringGujarat
72.
Benichandra Jamatia Literature and education Tripura
73.
K. V. Sampath Kumar & Mrs. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S.
(Duo)*
Literature and educational journalism Karnataka
74.
Karan JoharArtMaharashtra
75.
Dr. Leela JoshiMedicineMadhya Pradesh
76.
Sarita JoshiArtMaharashtra
77.
C. Kamlova Literature and education Mizoram
78.
Dr. Ravi Kannan R. Medicine Assam
79.
Ekta KapoorArtMaharashtra
80.
Yazdi Naoshirwan KaranjiaArtGujarat
81.
Narayan J. Joshi Karayal Literature and education Gujarat
82.
Dr. Narindar Nath KhannaMedicineUttar Pradesh
83.
Naveen KhannaScience and EngineeringDelhi
84.
S. P. Kothari Literature and educationUSA
85.
V. K. Munusamy
Krishnapakthar
ArtPuducherry
86.
M. K. Kunjol Social work Kerala
87.
Manmohan Mahapatra
(Posthumous)
ArtOdisha
88.
Ustad Anwar Khan MangniyarArt Rajaasthan
89.
Kattungal Subramaniam
Manilal
Science and technology Kerala
90.
Munna MasterArt Rajasthan
91.
Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra Literature and education Kimachal Pradesh
92.
Binapani Mohanty Literature and education Odisha
93.
Dr. Arunoday MondalMedicineWest Bengal
94.
Dr. Prithwindra Mukherjee Literature and education France
95.
Sathyanarayan MundayoorSocial workArunachal Pradesh
96.
Manilal NagArtWest Bengal
97.
N. Chandrasekharan Nair Literature and education Kerala
98.
Dr. Tetsu Nakamura
(Posthumous)
Social Work Afghanistan
99.
Shiv Datt Nirmohi Literature and education
Jammu and
cashmere
100.
Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau
Literature and
Educational journalism
Mizoram
101.
Moozhikkal PankajakshiArtKerala
102.
Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik Literature and educationUSA
103.
Jogendra Nath Phukan Literature and education Assam
104.
Rahibai Soma PopereOther AgricultureMaharashtra
105.
Yogesh Praveen Literature and education Uttar Pradesh
106.
Jitu RaiSportsUttar Pradesh
107.
Tareep RaiSportsSikkim
108.
S. Ramakrishnan Social WorkTamil Nadu
109.
Rani RampalSportsHaryana
110.
Kangana RanautArtMaharashtra
111.
Dalavai Chalapathi RaoArtAndhra Pradesh
112.
Shahbuddin Rathod Literature and education Gujarat
113.
Kalyan Singh RawatSocial workUttarakhand
114.
Chintala Venkat ReddyOther Agriculture Telangana
115.
Dr. Shanti RoyMedicineBihar
116.
Radhammohan & Ms.
Sabarmatee (Duo) *
Others-AgricultureOdisha
117.
Batakrushna Sahoo
Others-Animal
Livestock farming
Odisha
118.
Trinity SaiooOther-AgricultureMeghalaya
119.
Adnan SamiArtMaharashtra
120.
Vijay SankeshwarTrade and IndustryKarnataka
121.
Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma Medicine Assam
122.
Said Mehboob Shah Qadri
aka Sayedbhai
Social work Maharashtra
123.
Mohammed SharifSocial workUttar Pradesh
124.
Shyam Sunder SharmaArtBihar
125.
Dr. Gurdip SinghMedicine Gujarat
126.
Ramjee SinghSocial workBihar
127.
Vashishtha Narayan Singh
(Posthumous)
Science and engineering Bihar
128.
Daya Prakash SinhaArtUttar Pradesh
129.
Dr. Sandra Desa SouzaMedicineMaharashtra
130.
Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam Literature and education Telangana
131.
Kalee Shabi Mahaboob & Sheik Mahaboob Subani
(Duo)*
ArtTamil Nadu
132.
Javed Ahmad Tak Social Work
Jammu and
cashmere
133.
Pradeep Thalappil Science and technology Tamil Nadu
134.
Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Literature and education Arunachal Pradesh
135.
Robert Thurman Literature and EducationUSA
136.
Agus Indra Udayana Social work Indonesia
137.
Harish Chandra VermaScience and technologyUttar Pradesh
138.
Sundaram Verma Social work Rajasthan
139.
Dr. Romesh Tekchand
Wadhwani
Trade and industryUSA
140.
Suresh WadkarArtMaharashtra
141.
Prem WatsaTrade and IndustryCanada
Note: * In a duo case, the price is counted as one.
.