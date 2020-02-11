Antitrust regulators broadened their investigation network to include technology leaders on Tuesday, including Microsoft Corp. for the first time.

The Federal Trade Commission announced that it plans to investigate previous Microsoft acquisitions

Google parent company Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

and Facebook Inc.

The agency requires the five companies with a market value of more than $ 5 trillion to provide information about their company acquisitions since early 2010, which have not been audited by the federal government under Hart-Scott-Rodino or HSR.

In a conference call with reporters, FTC chairman Joseph Simons viewed the request as a study not related to law enforcement measures, but rather an attempt to better understand the flood of transactions that are not reportable under HSR. He said there was no financial threshold for the scope of the planned horizontal and vertical transactions. The request arose from the FTC’s hearing last year on technology technology transactions, he added.

He said the FTC would focus on business from companies that could potentially have become larger companies, and action by technology giants that would increase their impact on adjacent markets. Simons said the number of businesses investigated is in the “hundreds” and could lead to the “resolution” of some of the mergers.

“It is important to keep the technology markets open and competitive,” Simons said in the conference call.

“The orders will help the FTC to deepen the understanding of the acquisition activity of large technology companies, including how these companies report their transactions to the federal antitrust authorities and whether large technology companies make potentially anti-competitive acquisitions of emerging or potential competitors among those HSR fall thresholds to be submitted and therefore do not need to be reported to the antitrust authorities, ”the agency said in its announcement of the investigation.

The FTC probe amplifies the heat on Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook, which have been viewed by both the federal government and the European authorities because of their competitive tactics as cement for dominant positions and opening up new areas of business. Microsoft, however, had escaped scrutiny after surviving its own cartel war with the government in the days of the dot-com boom and bankruptcy.

The major acquisitions of companies are usually approved by the FTC before they are completed. The Facebook acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, Google’s purchases from YouTube and DoubleClick, and the merger of Amazon with Whole Foods were approved by the FTC before closing.

However, Big Tech makes countless smaller deals every year that are never announced and do not run through official channels. For example, Google completed a $ 2.4 billion acquisition of software company Looker in 2019 and agreed to buy Fitbit for $ 2.1 billion – a transaction that is still under review – but also spent $ 1 billion on the acquisition of other companies that the company does not name annual filing.

Apple largely avoids acquisitions of big names, but has spent more than $ 1.6 billion on company acquisitions in the past three fiscal years, the annual report said. According to chief executive Tim Cook, Apple buys a smaller company about every two to three years, weeks on average.

Shares in all five companies entered intraday trading immediately after the announcement. None of the five companies immediately responded to commenting emails.

A Microsoft spokesman said late Tuesday. “We look forward to working with the FTC to answer your questions.”