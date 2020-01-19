Ft. Amputee Bend Co. hoping to lead hand cyclists in the Chevron Houston Marathon

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – This year, the largest group of disabled athletes will take part in the Chevron Houston Marathon. Now a handwheel cyclist from Houston hopes to take the lead on her home turf, although this is anything but the biggest challenge she has faced.

Adessa Ellis is hoping for a personal record and is probably one of the top finishes for the finishers. For the third time, she is riding on three wheels in the 2020 marathon. However, Ellis is no stranger to endurance sports.

Four years ago, Ellis trained with a friend in Fort Bend County for a triathlon.

“I was on a 100-mile bike ride when a drunk driver ran over me at 7:30 in the morning,” she said.

Her heart stopped and her lungs collapsed. She had a torn liver, a broken hip, and a broken pelvis and bones in both legs. A risky emergency surgery saved her life, but that was just the beginning of her long road to recovery.

Ellis’ left leg was eventually amputated.

After years of work, rehab, suffering, and grief, she made it back to Houston’s marathon, but this time with a hand cycle.

“I just got this bike and I just went out and did it. No training,” she recalled.

Since this first marathon, she has participated as a hand cyclist in the U.S. Marine Corps Marathon, the New York City Marathon, and finished third in the Boston Marathon 2019 last spring.

Ellis won’t be out there alone on Sunday. She will be part of the largest class of disabled athletes who will take part in the Houston Marathon.

“The program itself has grown tremendously,” said Bernie Tretta, organizer of the committee for disabled athletes for the marathon.

“In our first year we had 10 hand cyclists and now over 200 people are participating – athletes, volunteers and guides. We now have a hand wheel department, a wheel chair department, a visually impaired department and a department for the handicapped,” said Tretta.

Each of these athletes redefines the concept of disability.

“You can sit in your house all day staring at your TV or you can get up and move. I only know you have to get up and move,” said Ellis.

