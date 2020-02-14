Frustrated villagers are ready to petition to create more parking spaces in their neighborhood.

The residents of Sunnyside Villas pleaded for more parking on Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Supervisory Board.

Residents in the Woodbury village community quietly worked out their own unapproved overflow parking lot near a water retention basin in front of Sunnybrook Circle.

The vehicles are parked in provisional guest parking spaces in the Sunnyside Villas.

The residents told CDD 4 regulators that they would like to see the area paved and converted into legitimate parking lots. The residents learned that such work was easier said than done.

The work would trigger an approval change for the rainwater management system. The approval, engineering and construction of eight parking spaces could cost between $ 26,000 and $ 50,000. These costs, which would include ongoing maintenance, would probably be borne by all residents of CDD 4.

CEO Cliff Wiener feared that approving such a project would set a precedent and would soon call other villa communities with similar requests.

Supervisor Cary Sternberg noted that some Sunnybrook Circle residents paid premiums for their view of the retention basin. He said it would be unfair for those who paid extra to go from viewing the retention basin to looking into a parking lot.

Some residents of Sunnyside Villas paid extra for this view.

Supervisor Don Deakin added his concern that guest parking lots usually become “storage areas” for dilapidated cars. He feared that it could also happen here.

Supervisor Jim Murphy warned residents that parking in the restraint area was improper and that steps might be taken to “seal it”.

The villagers, unimpressed, said they would petition to turn the area into a designated parking lot. They hope to complete the petition process before the CDD 4 board begins its budget process for the coming fiscal year.