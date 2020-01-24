Fruitland Park police nab woman after visiting known drug district

advertisement

Ashley McKnight

Police in Fruitland Park caught a Lady Lake woman with pills and methamphetamine after visiting a well-known drug district.

A policeman discovered a dark SUV around 11:30 p.m. According to a detention report from the Fruitland Park Police Department, a “visitor” to the street vehicle in “high drug use area” on Grizzard Street came on Wednesday. A traffic interruption was initiated after the vehicle drove away. The officer immediately discovered the smell of burnt marijuana. A K-9 alerted the vehicle.

advertisement

One passenger, 32-year-old Ashley Nicole McKnight, was in possession of more than 20 tablets identified as MDMA. McKnight admitted that she had just picked up the “beans” on Grizzard Street. She was arrested for double possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was booked in Lake County Prison for a $ 5,000 bond.

The driver was given notice of an allegation of possession of marijuana.

advertisement