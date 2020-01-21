Frozen 2 will be released this February with a sing-along version on Blu-Ray

advertisement

Frozen 2 came to theaters last November to quickly become one of the biggest films of the past year and solidify Disney’s blockbuster 2019 at the box office. And it broke records for an animated original feature. With rising ticket sales, Disney later released this successful sequel in a sing-along version that got the audience busy. Now both the original and the sing-along version of the film are coming home. And they will arrive next month at the latest. So if you want to spend Valentine’s Day with Elsa and Anna, Disney makes that wish come true.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Frozen 2 has melted hearts around the world and has become the most popular cartoon of all time. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the successor to the Oscar-winning Best Animated Feature from 2013, Frozen comes home with a sing-along version and brand new extras on digital in 4K Ultra HD ™, HD and Movies Anywhere on February 11th and on 4K Ultra HD ™, Blu-ray ™ and DVD on February 25th.

Frozen 2 Bonus features include deleted scenes, deleted songs, Easter eggs, outtakes and a sing along version with lyrics to the contagious songs of the film. Extras invite viewers to go behind the scenes to hear personal making-of stories from Frozen 2 Cast and crew. Fans who bring the film home early will receive two exclusive extras: an interview with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who won an Oscar® for the best original song (“Let It Go”, 2014) and wrote seven original songs have to Frozen 2and a deleted song titled “Unmeltable Me”.

in the Frozen 2The answer to why Elsa was born with magical powers calls her and threatens her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she embarks on a dangerous but remarkable journey.

In Frozen, Elsa feared that her powers were too much for the world. In the highly anticipated sequel to Frozen, she has to hope that she’s enough. From Oscar winners Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-Frozen 2 With the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Frozen 2 is packaged in several ways to ensure that families can get the most out of their home experience. The film will be available for the first time on February 11th in 4K Ultra HD ™, HD and SD formats with two additional exclusive bonus offers on digital. In addition, a digital bundle that contains both “Frozen” and “Frozen 2“is available for purchase in 4K Ultra HD ™, HD and SD. Physical copies of the film will be available on February 25 as a 4K Ultra HD ™ Combo Pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital code), a multi-screen Edition (Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code) and a single DVD.

Bonus features (may vary depending on the retailer)

Blu-ray & digital

• Sing-along version of the film – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the film.

• Song selection – Jump to your favorite music moments with on-screen texts. The songs include the Oscar® nominations “Into The Unknown”, “All Is Found”, “Some Things Never Change”, “When I Am Older”, “Lost In The Woods”, “Show Yourself” and “The Next Right Thing “”

• Outtakes – laughter along with the cast of “ Frozen 2 “As they record their lines, they sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth.

• Deleted scenes – look at some scenes that have not yet completed the last cut.

• Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck give an insight into their filmmaking process with scenes that have not been cut permanently.

• Prologue – A battle rages between Arendelle and Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr.

• Secret Room – A secret room reveals more of Anna and Elsa’s past, including a shocking revelation about her mother.

• Elsa’s Dream – Anna’s playful insight into Elsa’s dream takes a dark turn.

• Hard Nokks – Kristoff shows his true feelings for life in Arendelle when the Nokk doesn’t accept no as an answer.

• A place for us – Elsa uses her magic to ease Anna’s doubts about her parents’ belief in her.

• Deleted songs – when it comes to “ Frozen 2 “There can never be too much music. Listen to some of the songs that were cut from the last film.

• Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are excited about the opportunity to share a few songs that didn't make it into the final film.

• “Home” – Anna appreciates every moment when she wanders through this kingdom that calls her at home.

• “I want to get it right” – Kristoff wants everything to be perfect before he suggests it, and Anna asks herself: “Will it ever be right?”

• The ghosts of “ Frozen 2 “- The cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits living in the magical forest of” Frozen 2 , “

“- The cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits living in the magical forest of” , “ • Did you know??? – Olaf asks us the question “Did you know that” how we discover “ Frozen 2 “Fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the creation of the film.

“Fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the creation of the film. • Scoring a Sequel – The composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choir parts to create the convincing score for “ Frozen 2 , “

, “ • Storm tests – you say you can’t see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers try it out while creating the playful wind spirit Gale.

• Gale Test – A young girl and boy play day in this fully animated effort to “give personality to something invisible”.

• Handpainted Storm Test – A handpainted test to bring the early wind spirit to life.

• Multilingual role

• “Into the Unknown” in 29 languages ​​- Listen to Elsa in 29 different languages

• Music videos – Weezer and panic! in the disco, their voices borrow some of the floating melodies “ Frozen 2 , “

, “ • “Into the Unkown” (panic! In the disco version) – panic! front man Brendon Urie plays at the disco in her version of “Into The Unknown” Frozen 2 , “

, “ • “Lost in the Woods” (Weezer version) – Weezer relies on Kristoff’s epic ballad “Lost in the Woods”.

Exclusive digital products:

• Meet the Lopezes – Meet the award-winning couple behind the incredible songs by “Frozen” and “ Frozen 2 , “

, “ • Deleted song “Unmeltable Me” – An animated version of Olaf’s solemn song about his newly discovered freedom.

This announcement for Frozen 2 comes straight from the Walt Disney Animation Studios, along with the trailer for the release of Blu-ray and digital and a first look at the cover.

