WASHINGTON – With the talent of totalitarians for invective and the Leninist belief that “history” has its own Marxist spirit, a Beijing-run “news agency” rejected the presidential election in Taiwan as “a temporary fluke” and “bubbles left behind by the tides of the history. Actually, just 48 days after Hong Kong’s resounding rejection of Beijing in November, this election is a new boulder in a growing avalanche of evidence, from the islands of Hong Kong and Taiwan to Central Europe that China needs not to be accommodated .

President Tsai Ing-wen’s landslide re-election took place despite Beijing’s strong objections, economic pressure (for example, refusing visas to tourists visiting Taiwan, where tourism produces more than 4 percent of GDP), military intimidation (last year, fighter jets of Beijing crossed the center line in the Taiwan Strait for the first time in two decades) and covert but blatant election interference.

In a speech from January 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that Taiwan (the Republic of China) “must and will” be reunited with the People’s Republic of China because this is “the big trend in history.” Last September believed a Twitter account to be verified by Beijing said: “Once we have dealt with Hong Kong, we will arrange the scores with Taiwan, military unification is inevitable.”

In fact, Hong Kong has had to deal with Beijing. Taiwanese voters saw massive Hong Kong protests for many months against Beijing’s attempts to slowly stifle the city’s freedom. These attempts have revealed the nonsensical nature of the “one country, two systems” fudge, thereby disguising China’s despotic future for both Hong Kong and Taiwan. They do not gently enter the totalitarian night that Evan Osnos describes in The New Yorker:

“Xi believes that orthodox devotion to communism is paramount because his country fends off Western influences … In a modern turn, 90 million party members have received an app full of speeches from Xi, quizzes about his life story and videos about history. ( The app keeps track of what they finish.) “

There is the essence of totalitarianism: not that you cannot participate in politics, but that you must participate.

The Taiwanese question, says Xi, “should not be passed on generation after generation.” Which question? Taiwan has been a sovereign nation for generations. Taiwan is independent – it has its own legislature, currency, travel documents, diplomats, etc. – and only a major war (America is determined to defend Taiwan against attempts to change its status by force) can change this. A bilateral trade agreement between the US and Taiwan should be the next recognition of Taiwan’s sovereignty.

The time is on the Taiwan side. The majority of the 23.5 million people in Taiwan who identify themselves as Taiwanese instead of Chinese are steadily increasing. In last Saturday’s parliamentary elections, the average age of Tsai’s party candidates (38) was nearly 25 years younger than that of the main opposition party.

Youth is served. In a Washington Post column last month, Zdenek Hrib, the 38-year-old mayor of Prague, noted that China canceled its invitation to four Czech music ensembles in 2019 because the flag of Tibet was flying over Prague’s town hall. China is trying to extinguish Tibet’s national identity. Hrib also wrote: “As a doctor, I also publicly condemned the forced extraction of organs from members of the Muslim Uighur minority and other prisoners of the (Beijing) regime.” Furthermore, Prague introduced itself when Beijing insisted – Hrib’s predecessor as mayor had agreed – a clause in a “twin city” agreement that renounced the independence of Tibet and Taiwan. China has canceled the agreement. So on Monday, Prague signed a twin city agreement with Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, where Hrib spent two months as a medical student and where he became an honorary citizen. “I swore during the campaign,” Hrib says, “that I would return to our sacred post-communist traditions of respect for democracy and human rights.”

The Financial Times reports that when the Chinese ambassador to a reception that welcomed diplomats in Prague demanded that the Taiwanese representative be evicted from the reception, Hrib replied that he would not throw away invited guests. “So he repeated his request several times and blocked the queue of other ambassadors waiting for my welcome. They patted his shoulder and said, “Maybe you can do this somewhere else.”

Bad manners and deferred behavior can both reflect a lack of respect for civilized norms by a bully who calls “history” as his alibi. China teaches, contrary to its ideology, that people write history, not the other way around.

