WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden is the leading choice of 48 percent of all black voters who want to beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, according to a national opinion poll in Washington Post-Ipsos.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders comes in second place with 20 percent among African-American voters. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is a distant third in the election survey, at 9 percent, with all other presidential wannabes behind in the lower single figures.

“The results, which emphasize the views of a group that has traditionally played an important role in determining the outcome of the Democratic nomination competition, help to explain the continuing power of Biden’s candidacy,” the Post reported earlier this week.

“Despite questions about his age, his earlier views on forced school buses and his relationships with southern segregationist senators, the poll showed that 48 percent of black Democrats prefer him for nomination, a 28-point advantage over Sanders.”

“Biden is the candidate who can get this country back on track, because we are completely out of control,” says Eula Woodberry, a retired budget analyst for school districts in Dallas. “He is sober. I think he has experience, and I think he will look at the big picture … He is the type of person who can serve as the core to bring people back together,” she told the Post .

Edward Phillips, 52, a former legal assistant who lives in New York City, called Biden a “familiar face” and added: “You know he was vice president under (President Barack) Obama. You know his experience. I trust him. I believe him. I think he’s the only one among the Democrats who can beat Trump, “he told the Post.

The survey among black voters was conducted “among 1,088 non-Hispanic black adults, including 900 registered voters, based on a large online survey recruited by samples from US households.”

“Trump performs poorly among black voters when compared to a potential Democratic candidate,” the Post said.

“A majority of Democratically inclined blacks (57 percent) say the most important thing they are looking for in a Democratic nominee is a chance to beat Trump. A third say they want someone closest to them, and 9 percent say they are looking for the candidate with the strongest personal character. Biden leads leads on all those. “

“When asked which democrat has the best chance of beating Trump in November, Biden is quoted by 53 percent of African-American democrats, compared to 18 percent mentioned by Sanders.”

There are many political factors that determine the black voice for Biden, but especially one: Former President Barack Obama chose Biden as his running mate, and he was critical in helping to put Obama on top.

The Post / Ipsos survey among black voters showed that a third of blacks had confidence that Biden “would treat the problems best” that were most important to them.

In particular, the survey showed that the service of Biden under the first black president of the country will give him access to many black voters.

Of the black Democrats, 56 percent say they are much more likely this year to support Biden for the 2020 nomination.

A staggering 71 percent of black voters said they were “absolutely certain to vote.”

The Post-Ipsos survey was conducted between 2 and 8 January 2020, with a margin of sampling error or plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Could this be the year in which black voters in major electoral states are decisive in a presidential election?

If there were enough of them in a close race, it could be.

Donald Lambro has been dealing with Washington policy for more than 50 years as a reporter, editor and commentator.

