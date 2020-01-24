advertisement

I’ve always been sentimental about baseball, the only youthful passion that has lasted my entire life. At this time of the year, I normally count the days until pitchers and catchers report.

During the season, I usually watch an MLB match almost every day – or large parts of it. For me, satellite television is a technological wonder that is just as life-changing as the internet.

The same goes for the quality of the broadcasts, so different from the dark black-and-white images on the small screen above Elizabethport, New Jersey, bar where my uncle Tommy Connors sat me while he played shuffleboard with his friends: be careful Irish-American style . This was before our family owned a TV. I was then enchanted by the game and played it as long as someone would give me a uniform.

I sometimes say that marrying the daughter of a baseball coach was one of the best decisions of my life. I still remember her endearing hesitation on the phone: her childhood friend Brooks Robinson had offered her two tickets for the 1966 World Series. Would I be interested in taking us from Charlottesville, Virginia to Baltimore for the competition?

OMG, I would!

Do you want to marry me too?

She still thinks it’s normal for a man to watch baseball every day, and sometimes watches me, although I am forbidden to talk about it as much as I want. She is interested in stories about personality and character; tactical analysis, not so much.

(Meanwhile, how old am I? So old that I recently met a young woman whose fiancé is a pitcher in the Kansas City Royals system, and she had never heard of Brooks Robinson – God’s own third baseman and perhaps the best player Arkansas has ever produced.)

Anyway, and here comes the bad news, I am also a Boston Red Sox fan – the on-Yankees of my childhood. When they won the World Series in 2018, I wrote a column mentioning the team’s remarkable spirit: “an athletic brotherhood that transcends race, nationality, language, and religion.”

“Led by rookie manager Alex Cora,” I wrote, “the Red Sox came to much of America’s best: a passion for excellence, a personal and common determination to succeed, and an unwillingness to be divided.”

Yes, that Alex Cora, who had to resign from his position as Red Sox manager because of his role as leader in the scandalous sign-stealing scandal of the Houston Astros.

Alex Cora, the cheat.

No one in Boston wanted to see him go, but everyone in the Red Sox organization – including Cora himself – agreed that he was done there. Stealing characters is as old as baseball, part of the game. A pitcher or catcher who accidentally “tips” pitches – fastball, curve, slider, change, etc. – due to body language or careless signaling has only made a mistake.

But systematically using electronic espionage to give hitters an illegal advantage – as the Astros 2017 unmistakably did, according to a damning MLB investigation report – is completely different. It is a violation of the essence of the game; just as cynical as handing out a pile of cards or kicking an opponent’s golf ball in the rough, like Donald Trump.

You don’t want to play with that guy anymore.

MLB has Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. suspended. Hinch for a full season. Both were then fired. Cora and New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran, who played for Houston in 2017, had to stop.

But notice who is not there? Astros owner Jim Crane, for example. Baseball columnist Will Leitch also noted that “something noticeable was missing in the statement by (baseball commissioner Rob Manfred): players. Currently active baseball players who give training in the spring. You know, the people who really cheated. “

No one who has seen that 2017 Astros team can forget the remarkable pairing of two in particular: Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman. Both are extraordinary athletes who should not cheat to win. Also decent guys for the long-distance fan who watches TV.

They have nevertheless cheated. Nothing in their public statements indicates repentance.

How much do stolen signs help? Opinions vary, but apparently quite a lot. Los Wood Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood, the team that defeated Houston in 2017, referred to the previous major baseball scandal: “I’d rather see a player using steroids than a player who knows every pitch that comes.”

That brings us back to Cora and the Red Sox. Has the manager brought his lowdown ways to the 2018 winners? Slugger J.D. Martinez says that an ongoing investigation will justify his teammates.

Indeed, the sign-stealing efforts of Boston described by Ken Rosenthal in The Athletic fall far behind the Astros schedule. Not to become too technical, but a big league team that does not adjust its strings with runners on second base deserves no sympathy.

Anyway, I hope Martinez is right, because I am too old to find a new team. If I lived in Boston, it would be an existential crisis.

The Arkansas Times columnist, Gene Lyons, is the winner of the National Magazine Award and co-author of “The Hunting of the President” (St. Martin’s Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

