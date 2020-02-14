(If nothing else, the Internet has exploded the myth of human rationality. Do you remember when Al Gore talked about the “data superhighway”? Twenty years later, it’s more like the Freeway of Delusion.

British philosopher Bertrand Russell would not have been surprised. “Man is a reasonable animal – at least that’s what we were told,” he said. “During a long life I have been diligently looking for evidence to support this statement. So far I haven’t been lucky enough to come across it. “

Russell thought of the First World War.

There are numerous indications of mass irrationality. Absurd lies and crazy conspiracy theories that were once advertised by eccentrics on the street corner with handwritten signs are now circling the globe at the speed of light. A generation ago, intellectual gatekeepers such as NBC’s CBS presenter Walter Cronkite and David Brinkley ran the news departments on their respective networks, and it was widely believed that they provided accurate information.

“If I’ve lost Cronkite, I’ve lost Middle America,” President Lyndon Johnson said were allegedly made after a critical editorial in 1968, in the American allegations in question to have won in Vietnam. Some have contested the quote. But the story resonates because its essence was true. People believed Uncle Walter. Within two weeks after the airing decided LBJ, not to stand for re-election.

Such a result would be unthinkable today. The most influential experts during the 2016 presidential election spoke Russian. And most of what they peddled was a delusion: poisonous fiction about Hillary Clinton’s dismembering children while at the door of death for poor health, etc.

No internet, no Russian trolls.

Also, in all likelihood, no President Trump.

Mere traditional journalism has little chance. Indeed, if you had no other reason to subscribe to Facebook, it would be to follow the relentless march of folly through the political landscape. Only this morning, for example, did I learn from a Facebook friend – a prominent local citizen – that Sharia law affects the nation. Christian children are converted to Islam in public schools, while Americans everywhere are prohibited from criticizing Osama bin Laden’s ideology.

It goes without saying that all Muslims are terrorists by definition.

Yes, the terrorists won thanks to the spineless traitors of the “Democratic Party”.

Many “likes” and many “shares”. Yes, a person would have to be mentally disabled to believe this kind of raw propaganda. But it’s not really a question of belief – or intellect. The fear of the “other” goes straight to the primitive core of the human brain, the part “fight or flight”. To argue against this is like trying to dissuade a dog from fear of thunderstorms. This drug is widely distributed on the Internet. It is a form of mass hysteria. In comparison, the fixed Trumpists in Fox News are similar, yes, to Walter Cronkite.

But here’s the deal. This particular example of psychotic propaganda is almost certainly not from Russia, but right here in the United States.

According to an insightful report by McKay Coppins in The Atlantic, the production and distribution of far-right Internet memes has shifted to the United States. (Not that the Russians are out of business, far from it.) The Trump campaign in particular runs a heavily funded Internet propaganda store on the 14th floor of a shiny high-rise building just above the Potomac River in northern Virginia.

“Every presidential campaign has its share of spin and misdirection,” explains Coppins, “but this year’s competition promises to be different.” Discussions with political strategists and other experts reveal a dystopian picture of the general election – one that is characterized by coordinated bot attacks, local Potemkin news websites, micro-targeted scaremongering, and anonymous mass SMS. “

Given Trump’s personal preference for conspiracy theories that go back to the “birth story” of Barack Obama’s mythical birthplace in Kenya, the GOP campaign is expected to double.

Coppins created a fake Facebook profile listing himself as a Trump supporter and spent the impeachment process absorbing what came through the mirror. “I assumed that my skepticism and media literacy would vaccinate me against such distortions,” he writes. “But I soon found that I reflexively questioned each heading … the concept of observable reality continued to drift out of reach.”

At a deeper level, he explains, the purpose of flooding the zone with even the most absurd propaganda is not necessarily to convince people of a particular mindset. As political philosopher Hannah Arendt said about Hitler’s and Stalin’s followers, this is a mixture of gullibility and cynicism.

The goal is not so much loyalty as submission, she wrote: Citizens / subjects who “believe everything and nothing, think that everything is possible and nothing is true”.

The U.S. Constitution, designed by rationalists of the 18th century, assumes a population that is able to recognize its own enlightened self-interest and act accordingly. Can it survive the Internet age?

Good question.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is the winner of the National Magazine Award and co-author of The Hunting of the President (St. Martin’s Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at [email protected]