From Syria to stardom: Zain Al-Rafeea sheds light on its highlights in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES: A child is forced to leave the house to escape a terrible fate. Growing up in a foreign country, he develops a special talent and achieves greatness.

It is a well-known story that could describe the lives of a large number of superheroes. But it also applies to refugee and actor Zain Al-Rafeea, and his courageous journey from Syria to stardom.

Al-Rafeea was born in 2004. His family fled the Syrian conflict when he was eight and moved to Lebanon, where they were forced to find shelter in the slums of Beirut.

“Unfortunately, refugees face harsh conditions in Lebanon because the country has so many,” Al-Rafeea told Arab News. “I never thought I’d be an actor or a famous person. I just dreamed of being safe with my family and that nothing bad would happen to them. I focused on earning money to support my parents. “

At the end of 2017, the life of Al-Rafeea was changed by a chance meeting with Jennifer Haddad, casting director and collaborator of the acclaimed Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki.

“I was on the street with a group of friends. I saw Jennifer and she asked me if I wanted to do something. My first reaction was “OK, I have no problem with that.” She took a video from me, sent it to Nadine and it went on. “

Labaki cast Al-Rafeea as the protagonist in her 2018 drama ‘Capernaum’. The film was a hit and the performance of the young actor was praised by both audiences and critics.

“I hadn’t thought in my wildest dreams that I had such an international success,” said Al-Rafeea. “I just saw it as an acting experience, but it went much better.”

In November it was announced that Al-Rafeea would join the cast of Marvel’s upcoming ‘The Eternals’. The film tells the story of a race of immortal aliens who lived on Earth in secret, and has A-list stars such as Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

“The introduction was done through Nadine. Directors and producers from Hollywood talked to her and she brought us in contact, “Al-Rafeea said.

The actor met his fellow cast members in the Canary Islands during the early stages of filming. “They were nice and their welcome to me was very sweet,” he said. “They invited me to lunch and we talked for hours, I felt so happy.

“When we finished shooting the first day, Salma Hayek came over and hugged me. That night she gave me an iPad and iPhone, and we talked and listened to music together.”

The teenage star couldn’t tell much about his role in “The Eternals,” only that he joins the alien heroes as a person who can speak a mysterious 7,000-year-old language.

Life in the slums of Beirut is a thing of the past for the Al-Rafeea family. With the success of their son, they were able to move to Norway.

“It’s a perfect country, the people are so calm and there are no fights or even traffic. Always having water and electricity is great. While he is enthusiastic about his new home, Al-Rafeea has not forgotten his friends, family and the house he left in Syria.

“Working hard for nothing is impossible – see what happened to me,” Al-Rafeea said in a message to children who were confronted with situations such as those he had endured. “Just dream big.”

“The Eternals” will be released in the US on November 6, 2020. A premiere in the Middle East has yet to be announced.

