From Sputnik 1 to Lady Gaga: an artistic journey through the cosmos in Tel Aviv - Israel News

Two men negotiate a card game in a laboratory-like room and exchange tense words. The collection at the center of their mysterious transaction is the “Cosmos” package, about which the two characters, Anton, appear to look rather malicious. Ezra, a young man with an innocent face, hesitates to continue exchanging cards, but is eventually persuaded to give up a rare item. When the deal is closed, Ezra realizes that he has been cheated. He runs after Anton in vain. “It’s not fair,” he says breathlessly and desperately when he sees the other man disappear from view.

Cut. A boy who looks bored silently watches an older Jewish man dressed in traditional religious clothing while cleaning artifacts in a shop that looks like a Judaica shop.

Cut. Young adults, probably Europeans, run through snowy forests. They look directionless and dazed.

Cut. A cute little girl with braids, a big smile and an outfit that reminds Vicki of the Android from the 1980s, announces the American TV series “Small Wonder” with a shrill voice: “This is the Cosmos”.

Cut. The screen goes black and the lights of an orange installation panel flicker to the left of the small TV on which the video is shown. These different and fascinating fragments are not part of an avant-garde film. These are scenes from a video work at the center of a new exhibition that opened at the Helena Rubinstein Pavilion for Contemporary Art in Tel Aviv last week and shows an ambitious solo project by Israeli artist Yonatan Vinitsky, who is now based in the United Kingdom.

Yonatan Vinitsky’s exhibition “The Cosmos”

Gidon Levin

In the past two years, the sculptor and installation artist Vinitsky has designed an exhibition that will deal with one of the most comprehensive topics: the world itself. The surreal universe that he created together with a large international team extends over the three floors of the pavilion and tells the story of three characters: Anton, Ezra and Batia. Their interrupted conversations, which follow visitors everywhere in the form of a radio play, suggest that they are participating in a strange, futuristic human experiment. Maybe it’s the viewer.

The audience is invited to slowly move through the exhibition and look at the various and confusing elements. Vinitsky would prefer you to do so only after reading a guide written by him, a thick booklet that was offered at the entrance and translated into Hebrew and Arabic.

Vinitsky, who came to Israel for the opening but has since returned to his studio in the UK, said to Haaretz that he had written the guide “because he wanted my voice to stay there since I can’t be there every day . ” You can do this tour with me if you want. At the same time, it’s completely optional, because you could also choose not to take it and not read the guide, and then you would have a completely visual experience that is not derived from what I was going to do. ”

To be an Israeli artist

Vinitsky, 39, was born in Jerusalem and moved to the UK in his early twenties to receive his BFA from Goldsmiths University of London and an MFA from the Royal College of Art. During our conversation, he repeatedly said that he did not primarily identify himself as an Israeli artist.

Yonatan Vinitsky’s exhibition “The Cosmos”

Gidon Levin

However, an attentive visitor will find that this site-specific exhibition in Israel was made by a former local. Parts of the radio play that accompanies the audience are recorded in Hebrew. The actors of the video work shown on the ground floor are Israelis and speak their lines in English with a strong Hebrew accent. The artist says this was “a very conscious decision. At an exhibition in a large institution in Israel, it was important (to work with Israeli actors), and together with the graphic designers from Paris who worked with me on the visualization, it was important for us that the show be in three languages ​​and in two languages ​​is shown that all languages ​​are the same. ”

It is the first time in almost a decade that Vinitsky has shown his work in Israel. The solo exhibition in the Helena Rubinstein Pavilion, a renowned venue of the Tel Aviv Art Museum, is considered a great honor for the local art scene. He said he was “humiliated” because he wanted to showcase his work there, and quickly added that he mostly presented the materials in English because “it is easier for me than working in Hebrew.

“It was a deliberate decision not to make the film in Hebrew because the scenes with actors are remakes of scenes from American and Canadian films,” explains the artist. “It wasn’t a provocative decision, it just suited the project.”

When asked why the subject of languages ​​is so delicate, Vinitsky admits that “it is something that revolves around me and my identity.” When I’m in England, people see that I was born in Jerusalem, I have this stamp that I come from another place, but I don’t really know what it means to be an Israeli artist. ”

Inspired by Sputnik 1

The artist may have a complex connection to his background, but the inspiration for the project is clearly rooted in Israeli culture. The idea for “The Cosmos” was inspired by “The Universe: Astronomy for Youth and for Everyone”, a book for Israeli young people by Avigdor Hameiri (in Hebrew), published in 1951 To the spirit of the time a few years before the start from Sputnik 1 through the Soviet Union in 1957, the first artificial satellite was launched in Hebrew, ”Vinitsky said.

Yonatan Vinitsky’s exhibition “The Cosmos”

Gidon Levin

The structure of the exhibition and the idea of ​​building it on three main characters was influenced by the book, but “in terms of content there is no connection between the book and my show,” Vinitsky adds. “I wanted to highlight this exceptional writer who has written dozens of books, some of which are really bizarre. It’s something I like to do in my work to highlight people who are forgotten. ”

Another text that Vinitsky remembered while working on the project was “The Human Condition” (1958) by the German-American philosopher and political theorist Hannah Arendt. In it, it offers an analysis of the perception of human activity throughout Western history.

“Arendt described the human reaction to the launch of Sputnik 1 with the word” relief “, which really surprised me,” says Vinitsky. She also described it as the first step in escaping people from being arrested on Earth. I was very interested in the gap between the time this book was written when it was still a fantasy to be able to leave Earth and our day when people can walk on the moon, but we are still far from it away to escape. ”

Deep in the labyrinth

Contemplating the fate of humanity and its uncertain development is the thread that connects the various elements of the show. A walk up the stairs and down into the different rooms offers viewers the opportunity to observe Vinitsky’s visual and auditory examination of topics such as death, friendship, memory and loss.

The lower floor of the pavilion is covered with a complicated tapestry, on which innumerable enlarged pictures of objects such as broken telephones and clocks can be seen. Three androgynous plastic figures appear in the back of the room. Her limbs are frozen in the middle of the movement. They look like models of the human body used in medicine.

Yonatan Vinitsky.

Gidon Levin

Visitors can sit on a white stool and listen to a 12-minute recording in which the voices of Anton, Ezra and Batia tell traumatic and mysterious experiences from their adventure together. “I don’t understand what they want to do to me,” Ezra’s voice bursts out in frustration. “I still don’t know what you both did to me. Whether you protect me or … but there is something I can feel under everything.”

The recording entitled “Disaster in the Space of the Cosmos” is disturbing and painfully long. During my visit, several people enter the room and leave abruptly, looking confused. The artist admits that the exhibition is pretty overwhelming. “Maybe the ideal viewer is someone who can visit the show a couple of times, or someone who focuses on parts (of it). Obviously, it is very difficult to contain it all at once, and it is quite a lot to digest. Dalit (Matityahu, the show’s curator) said on one of the tours that she felt that the show had come to my mind. ”

The middle level of the pavilion leads the viewer to what Vinitsky calls the “factory for worlds”. Hundreds of scanned images from magazines, newspapers and encyclopedias can be seen on the base plate, which obviously criticize the consumer culture of today’s society.

The visual chaos subsides on the clean upper level. Recordings in Arabic, English and Hebrew underpin philosophical and emotional quotes from a variety of sources – from American pop singer Lady Gaga to 19th-century novelist Mary Shelley. Before I turn around, a few words from the Israeli philosopher Yeshayahu Leibowitz are spoken in Hebrew. I’m thinking about the well-known idioms that have now taken on new meaning:

Yonatan Vinitsky’s exhibition “The Cosmos”

Gidon Levin

“You can only be sure of your own mental reality.

I know exactly what I’m thinking.

I know exactly what I want right now.

I know exactly whether I’m happy or sad right now.

The only certainty is mental reality

Everything else is uncertain and doubtful. ”

“The Cosmos”, Helena Rubinstein Pavilion for Contemporary Art, 6 Tarsat Avenue, until May 30, 2020.

