MAEBASHI, Japan (AP) – Four South Sudanese athletes are already training in Japan for this year’s Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. They are trying to get a head start, but still they are unlikely to win medals.

Unlike most of the 11,000 athletes who will be thousands by the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, they can speak Japanese.

“Just the language itself, I love it,” said Abraham Majok, a 1,500-meter runner who came to Japan in November with three other South Sudanese athletes and a coach. “And it’s nice and since we started learning it. It’s not like that.” difficult and not that easy. But we move well with it and we just love it. “

They train about 100 kilometers northwest of Tokyo in the city of Maebashi, mainly supported by donations from the Japanese public.

Majok trains and thinks about his country, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011 but got into a civil war two years later. The conflict has killed an estimated 400,000 people and displaced millions from their homes.

“As you know, every fight you go for is always about success, not mistakes,” said Majok. “I had this dream of coming to the Olympics and competing and getting something good for myself and for my country. “

Maebashi city official Kazuhiko Kuwabara personally observed the four trains. But the real thrill will come in about 5 1/2 months from when the Olympics begin.

“I think it is more important than her notes to see her walk on the track (at the Tokyo Olympics) in uniform with the South Sudan national flag,” said Kuwabara. “We want to support them with the people in Maebashi.” , “

Akoon Akoon, a 400 meter hurdler, highlighted the crucial advantage of training in Maebashi. The city has a trail.

“Before I go to the Olympic Games, I can train enough here in Maebashi with the coaches and the track here,” he said, taking a break. “Because we have no traces there (South Sudan).”

South Sudan’s coach Joseph Omirok wants to return home after the end of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and plans to take part of Japan with him.

“I’ve learned a lot,” he said. “I don’t just get sport. I learn a lot; the language of how Japanese are. These are actually good people. “

