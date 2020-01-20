From raging legumes to bananas foster to the fourth quarter, it was such a night

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-31 08: 21: 55.0

Swinney smiles as he walks to the locker room.

I’m not saying Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl was exciting, but it was that kind of night.

advertisement

We sat in the press box in the last quarter of Clemson’s 29:23 win over the state of Ohio at State Farm Stadium on Saturday night and Nikki leaned over to measure her pulse. It was 107 beats per minute and rose when the tigers and horse chestnuts knocked it out, and you can bet that she wasn’t the only person in the stadium whose pulse was racing. It was that kind of night.

Linebacker James Skalski looked at me in the locker room and smiled tiredly and said, “That might have been the most fun I’ve ever had playing football. I’m tired and it hurts, but it was fun.”

It’s been a while since the Tigers caused a stir before the game – probably last season at the national championship against Alabama. Even the Texas A&M game this year lacked the pop and hiss of a really big game, but it had it all.

Former Clemson golfer Doc Redman and former Clemson baseball players Chris Williams and Patrick Cromwell were given passes for the “family area” by head coach Dabo Swinney, and Cromwell desperately tried to get from the family area to the rest of the field. Redman gently reminded Cromwell that the passports had been given to them by the head coach so that they could behave better, but Cromwell was determined. I’m not sure if he ever did it, but who can blame him?

It was that kind of night.

The former Clemson, the C.J. Spiller ran back, walked the sidelines and watched Clemson warm up. He met former Clemson defender Travis Blanks, who now works for the school. Blanks laughed and told Spiller that only the skill players would warm up, but the real players would soon disappear from the locker room.

“The real dogs are still inside,” said Blanks with a laugh. “You sell the tickets, but it’s the defense that wins the championship.”

In the Fiesta Bowl it was a difficult task to defuse the offensive AND the defense, and a special game by Punter Will Spiers to win the game. Swinney was right when he said that you have to be good in all three phases to win.

It was that kind of night.

The general feeling before the game was that Clemson would be able to take advantage of the Ohio State’s one high safety look. The Buckeyes use the front seven to stop the run and then rely on an NFL secondary class to control the passing game. However, the coaches thought they could win a one-on-one match outside Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins.

Then Higgins was injured and Ross had to change his position – and then Ross was injured – and Clemson had to rely on other players in the passing game, such as Travis Etienne. It was obvious that the loss of Higgins affected the offense in the first half as Lawrence and Ross couldn’t get the same side, but Higgins returned in the second half. Although he wasn’t playing the dynamic games we are used to, his mere presence defused the offense and they were able to win.

In the press box, things got down to business in the third quarter. There is a fixed rule in all press compartments – no cheering in the press compartment. Members of the media are reminded of this before and during each game, but there are times when certain members with ID will forget where they are.

A member of an Ohio State website sat behind our Tony Crumpton and begged the Buckeyes to “move the chains” and “it JK Dobbins” all night. Some people sit and watch a game and want to talk all night, but I prefer calm so I can watch the game and write and record what I see. We had one person in the box who just talked about everything and everyone in the air and said, “Well, he’s there in the A- Gap ran, but the A gap was closed. Are there any drinks up there? What did Dabo think there? Where are interviews after the game? Was that the A gap again? Did they postpone the linebacker? Is there any additional security? Did they move the guy to nickel? Did you have the Bananas Foster for dessert? I swear that was the A-gap. ”

After a while I can correct that, but a man who is the publisher of a large state of Ohio website has commented dizzily most of the first half and tried to make loud travel reservations for New Orleans. However, the goal call made him indignant, and then he became even more demonstrative when the fumbling and the shovel and the score were turned upside down.

“No way can they turn that upside down,” he said. “If I do, I’m out of here. That would be such a BS !!! “When the call was lifted, he shouted:” This is BS (said, not written). Holy shit. “And then he dropped an F bomb.

A student journalist from Clemson glared at him and got a lookalike for his efforts when he turned back.

It was that kind of night.

Then came the fourth quarter with furious impulses and the excitement of another confetti shower and an award-winning changing room.

More on that shortly because, as I said, it was that kind of night.

Clemson awards team honors, Michael Dean Perry receives Dawkins award

Clemson defeats Blue Devils for the first time in two decades

advertisement