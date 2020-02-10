As always, there was delicious Efik food, fresh palm wine and palm wine cocktails that aroused the legendary xylophonist’s live music. Udo Mariam and his Ekomo drummers. The famous Ekpe masquerade also showed itself in full splendor of royalty, royalty and Efik pride. The always sultry and lovable Ekombi / Abang dance performance was the crowning glory for all of our guests.

The organizers Linda Esuabana (Chef at Smolefikpots) and Ntete Bassey-Duke (A food and culture lover) opened this quarterly one-day pop-up restaurant to celebrate one of the most diverse and wonderful cultures in Nigeria. and to create a space where Lagosians from all walks of life can experience the lively taste of Efik culture.

There is no shortage of activities in Lagos, but this event definitely brings variety and color to the scene. This way you can discover culture and tradition in an entertaining and engaging way. ATL is different and unique and an experience that fun seekers and adventurers should look forward to.

The event took place in the butcher shop The Core above Reds and Greens, Lekki Phase 1.

Atimbo is a suburb on the outskirts of the city of Calabar. It is popular for street food, bush meat and fresh palm wine.

If you haven’t eaten Efik before, prepare yourself for a fresh and hearty banquet with typical leafy soups and lots of seafood and pots, expertly prepared with mainly palm oil, crayfish and local spices.

Efik food is usually described as “work of love” because some dishes are complicated and traditionally prepared by a group.

Atimbo to Lagos quickly becomes an exciting event that you can enjoy with friends and family. There are activities for children and games for adults.

Photo of Joel Abu Studios

To learn more about Atimbo to Lagos and upcoming event dates, follow Smolefikpots and Efikfood on Instagram

———————–

Sponsored content