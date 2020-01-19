From cubicles to the cricket field

advertisement

The weekends should be quiet and calm on the Technopark campus.

But staccato blows and loud cheers break the serene atmosphere. A cricket match is going on in the ground on the campus and is played with all the exuberance and energy.

For the past 17 years, the Technopark Super League (TSL) has kept the technicians away from cabins during this time of year. Over the years, the tournament has grown steadily and has become very competitive.

From a modest 14-team knockout tournament – when it was first designed to break the monotony of work and build harmony – it has now become a mega-tournament with 147 teams and takes almost five months to complete. end.

“The number of participating teams has increased steadily every year. But this year was the highest participation ever with 147 teams, “said Pramod of Murugan Cricket Club leading the tournament. Almost all major companies such as Infosys, TCS, UST Global, Allianz, SunTech and RRD participate in the tournament.

Some IT majors have former state players and it is the cricketers that make the games competitive.

On grass wicket

The matches are played on turf wicket with tennis ball.

The duration of a match is eight overs. Nearly seven to eight games are held in one day. This year’s tournament will be held in three phases.

The first phase comprises 81 teams that are selected on the basis of their performance in the previous year. Eight teams qualify for the second phase, which is played between 48 teams.

The final phase or championship round consists of 32 teams based on last year’s standings and the 16 teams that qualify for the second phase. The championship round will be a competition knockout. Allianz White is the title defender and UST Global the number two.

League woman

Last year a women’s competition with 21 teams was played for the first time. After the success, the second edition will be played together with the men’s tournament. And more teams are expected to participate.

