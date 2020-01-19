From Bryan Adams to Dimitri Vegas, Saudi international unveiling stellar line-up of artists

advertisement

Kate Beckinsale steals the show at Producers Guild Awards in beaded Zuhair Murad number

DUBAI: British actress Kate Beckinsale shook the red carpet on Saturday at the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards in the Hollywood Palladium, with a beaded look from Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad.

The extravagant number had a deep neckline and slit sleeves, all embellished with heavy golden beads along the length of the jumpsuit with belt.

advertisement

(AFP)

However, it is not the first time the actress has stepped out by a Lebanese designer.

Beckinsale was spotted in New York in October in not one but two outfits by designer Georges Chakra – just a few months after wearing another show-enchanting couturier ensemble.

This time, the 46-year-old actress dressed to impress as she hit the press circuit to promote her latest film, “Farming.”

Beckinsale surprised the audience about ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, where she wore a cream-colored jumpsuit with a sculpted body with sequins from the Spring / Summer 2019 couture collection by Georges Chakra.

In April Beckinsale was on the show to promote her Amazon Prime series “The Widow” and the actress showed her affinity with Chakra by showing off a flirtatious cocktail dress from the Lebanese designer. The tight-fitting, tight-fitting black dress had white ruffles on the neckline and shoulder and was styled with simple black Louboutin pumps and loose wavy hair.

. (TagsToTranslate) Jubail

advertisement