The romantic look of the advertising for the Summayl real estate project in Tel Aviv was strongly inspired by local history. The ruins of Summayl, an Arab village that most residents abandoned after the War of Independence, remained a wild enclave in the middle of Tel Aviv. Between the city’s most central streets – Ibn Gabirol, Jabotinsky, Ben Saruq and Arlosoroff – a few locals continued to reside in the crowded old buildings.

The Summayl site, which comprises 45 dunams, is not only in the center of the city, but was also the core of a yearlong battle to evacuate residents and regulate their compensation. However, it is safe to assume that the multitudes of pedestrians walking down Ibn Gabirol Street and passing the Clalit Century Tower nearby do not even know about the existence of the site.

Now, however, a big deal signed last month for the northern part of the site ends the nostalgic chapter in Summayl’s history and has sparked a big debate about the future of the region’s extremely expensive real estate.

As part of the transaction, African Israel won the bid for Summayl’s Lot 122, which is earmarked for the construction of 174 apartments. The property developer paid 420 million shekels (USD 122.6 million), which means that the value of the land from which the final price for the apartments is derived is almost 2.5 million shekels per unit. Taking into account the cost of building the project, it is expected that housing prices will start at 6 million shekels.

The high price that Africa Israel paid may have shocked readers of the financial press, but longtime real estate brokers familiar with properties near Summayl were not at all surprised.

“The Summayl complex is not only the most important and central property in the north of Tel Aviv, but also a development area that will be connected to the light rail train, and the prices in the area are already high. Says Dadi Orion, manager of the Tel Aviv branch of the Anglo-Saxon real estate company. “I think Africa Israel bought the country at such a high price because it doesn’t intend to build quickly, and they expect the market to continue growing despite the high prices.”

Orion, whose office operates in the upscale area of ​​Kikar Hamedina, notes that many of the transactions – some of which related to him – indicate that the prices there range from 50,000 shekels to 60,000 shekels per square meter.

“Summayl is on its way to becoming the next Kikar Hamedina, a cluster of luxury towers in a built-up, central area – and that’s in demand,” continues Orion. “In the nearby Remez Tower, units from 130 to 160 square meters are sold at 50,000 to 60,000 shekels per square meter. Larger apartments can cost up to 70,000 shekels per square meter or even more. ”

Information in the Israeli tax authority’s database shows that Orion’s estimates are largely accurate. In December, a 58 square meter three-room apartment on the Summayl site was sold for 3.2 million shekels – that is 55,000 shekels per square meter. Last May, a 146-square-meter apartment with four rooms achieved 8.7 million shekels, or 60,000 shekels per square meter. In December, buyers paid 5.6 million shekels for a 100 square meter unit. Given the demand for housing in Tel Aviv and the rising price development in the past year, Summayl does not seem to be on the rise yet.

In general, prices in Summayl, which includes a variety of housing projects where apartments have already been sold on paper, continue to rise, although in recent years the luxury market in Israel in general and in Tel Aviv in particular. High taxes on the purchase of housing for investment purposes have pushed many people out of the market, and regulatory restrictions for foreign buyers, especially from France, the UK and the United States, have also driven many of them out.

The relatively small number of sales of luxury residences has made itself felt in every possible property survey. For example, 672 apartments worth 5 million shekels or more were bought in Tel Aviv in 2015, according to the Madlan website, compared to only 234 such transactions in 2017.

The companies involved in the development of Summayl apparently judge the luxury market differently. It looks like they continued to implement their plans to build an upscale neighborhood last year without being constrained or constrained by the community.

Over the years, two detailed municipal plans for this complex have been approved, one for the southern part and one for the northern part. A total of 1,200 units, commercial buildings, public buildings and green spaces are to be created here.

Homogeneous population

The development and construction of Summayl is now progressing rapidly without the municipality demanding small apartments, affordable apartments or rental apartments – just like in Tzameret Park in the northeastern part of Tel Aviv, which is a homogeneous enclave that consists exclusively of luxury residences. However, unlike Tzameret, Summayl seems to have more freedom of movement for residents in and around the area, thanks to a network of paths leading to the nearby main streets.

Nevertheless, the homogeneity of this huge real estate project has raised the question of how young people can continue to live in the “city that never sleeps”. Gaby Lasky, a human rights lawyer and former city in Tel Aviv The city council believes that luxury blends like Summayl undermine the human structure of the city and are bad for urban DNA.

Lasky: “Tel Aviv is not just a strip of expensive real estate, but a city of people. Those who come to the city to realize their dreams or just to study are all sorts of people. Some are students, other artists , many have different socio-economic backgrounds and at this rate these people will gradually leave Tel Aviv – but without them it will not be Tel Aviv It is not just the city’s interest to offer housing solutions for everyone, it is theirs Obligation. ”

Sebastian Wallerstein, director of the Hagar Affordable Housing Center at Tel Aviv University Law School, criticizes the facility’s extravagance and blames the community for its passive stance on the matter.

“There is no doubt about the need for affordable housing in Tel Aviv,” he says. “The prices are high all over the city and certainly in the center near the Summayl site. The fact that this plan does not include affordable housing is a huge loss – especially given the area’s accessibility by public transport, employment opportunities, and quality services. The professional and political level in Tel Aviv recognizes the need for affordable housing, but recognition alone does not create apartments. The city knows how to intervene and even change plans that have been approved in the past to accomplish things that matter to them. Too bad that this is not the case with Summayl. ”

With no municipal restrictions, Orion of Anglo-Saxon believes developers are making a real bet: despite the slowdown in the high-end housing market, demand for apartments will increase when they are built.

“It is true that the luxury market in Israel has declined significantly in recent years, mainly because of the difficulties and high costs of bringing foreign money to Israel.” However, there is a local population of big money customers looking for properties that meet their needs, ”says Orion. “Developers have recognized this potential and now we are seeing more and more projects with a mixture of apartments that meet these requirements: apartments with an area of ​​130 square meters or more and a very high construction standard.”

project Team

So far, despite the potential of Summayl, only two real estate companies have two main construction sites in the country: Africa Israel and Hagag Group. Both companies fought an exciting battle for Lot 122 in the northern part. In addition to Lot 122, Afrika Israel previously had the right to construct a smaller building with 30 apartments in this section. Together with a group of private owners, the company has the right to build two high-rise residential buildings in the southern part of the site with a total of more than 600 units as well as a 10,000 square meter commercial center.

On behalf of a group of buyers, Hagag is building two more residential buildings near Ibn Gabirol and Jabotinsky. one will be 47 stories high (with 228 apartments) and the other will be six stories high (22 apartments). Private owners represented by lawyer Shmuel Shoob are also involved in the development of Summayl. The final player in this area is the Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality, which is building an office building that will house several departments, which are now spread across different locations in the city. The developers anticipate the move of employees to these new offices in order to strengthen the retail companies planned for the location.

In a statement, the city of Tel Aviv said that Summayl will include a total of 1,200 residential units, commercial space on the ground floor and 12.5 dunams, which will be allocated to open spaces (3 dunams), public buildings (7 dunams) and 2,500 dunams for the square meter station Green line of the light rail that runs along Ibn Gabirol street. There will also be a station near the entrance to the site serving the purple line of the light rail that is supposed to follow Arlosoroff Street.

Regarding the parts of Summayl that are intended for public use, the city said: “In the space intended for public buildings, there will be a collection of pre-schools and premises that house urban departments, which is what the city does makes it more efficient and significantly reduces rental payments. The town hall on Rabin-Platz will continue to function as usual. Since the plan is not new, no allocations for affordable housing or small apartments are required. ”