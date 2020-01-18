Frogmore Cottage was in 'poor condition' for renovation

advertisement

As part of the agreement with the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan have agreed to repay the public money spent on the renovation of their home, Frogmore Cottage. The bill of £ 2.4 million (NZ $ 4.6 million) for the refurbishment would have seriously affected the queen.

But why all the fuss?

THE RENO

During the renovation, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor was transformed from five separate houses into a single building for the royal couple.

The couple, who moved from Kensington Palace in April before the birth of their son Archie, initially paid for the equipment in the cottage, but the majority of the costs were covered by a Sovereign Grant.

The palace says that Prince Harry and Meghan will repay part of the taxpayer’s money when renovating Frogmore Cottage after their retirement as senior royals.

According to BBC News, the royal accounts said that Frogmore Cottage was in “poor condition” before the renovation, which took more than six months to complete last year.

Defective wooden ceiling beams and floor beams were replaced and inefficient heating systems updated.

The house also required extensive rewiring – including an electrical auxiliary station and the installation of gas and water pipes.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage had faulty wiring, unreliable ceiling joists, and floor joists that required millions of repairs.

The monumental cottage, located on the Frogmore estate near Windsor Castle, was given by the queen to the duke and duchess of Sussex.

The two-story stucco-covered house is on the grounds of the royal residence Frogmore House, where Prince Harry and Meghan held their wedding reception in May 2018.

But now that they have stepped aside as senior royals and have lost their titles, the couple should never really use it.

It was initially thought that the royal couple intended to “balance” their time between the United Kingdom and North America, with Canada as their base. However, it is now thought that Meghan is “not going to ever” return to the UK to live.

“She doesn’t want to educate Archie there and she doesn’t want to go back and forth. She will make long visits, but that’s it,” a friend told the Daily Mail earlier this week.

According to the British tabloid The Sun, Queen Elizabeth is “privately furious” about the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.

The tabloid that called “sources” close to the monarch who claims she now thinks the renovation was wasted in light of the couple’s move to Canada.

This follows the news that the staff of the 19th-century cottage has been “re-deployed” or “released”.

The house and the house are named after the large number of frogs that lived in the nearby swamp.

